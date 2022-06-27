Dubai: The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been renamed Malaysia's Technology and Innovation Hub to be a part of Expo City Dubai in UAE.

After the pavilion was decommissioned, officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) handed it over to Aerodyne Group in a ceremony commemorating Malaysia's participation in the expo's five-year legacy programme.

The pavilion will be run by the Aerodyne Group, which will use it as their second international headquarters. Aerodyne Group, which is ranked first in the world by DII's Drone Service Provider Ranking 2021, is a perfect match for the five-year legacy programme.

MOSTI spearheaded Malaysia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) serving as the implementing agency. From October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Rainforest Canopy Pavilion, a 1,234 square metre, two-and-a-half-story structure, welcomed over a million visitors.

Malaysia is one of the pavilions selected to participate in the Expo's five-year legacy programme, during which its structure will be repurposed and remain at Expo City Dubai, a "tech-enabled city of the future."

"Malaysia is proud and honoured to be part of Expo City Dubai and will leverage opportunities at the centre envisioned to be a global hub for creativity and a model for cities of the future.

"We are excited to be part of the ‘most beautiful ambitions of Dubai’ as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

”We congratulate the people and Government of Dubai on its new chapter and look forward to the opening of the city on 1 October 2022”, said MOSTI Secretary-General Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan, who is also the Commissioner-General of Malaysia for Expo 2020 Dubai.

In terms of the advantages Malaysia will gain from participating in the programme, he stated, "The UAE is also a major hub in the West Asian region, which serves as a gateway for Malaysian companies to explore new markets. Therefore, our participation in the 5-year-legacy programme can also help facilitate Malaysian companies' access to the global market and highlight Malaysia's comprehensive ecosystem, support, and infrastructure to investors."

Throughout the expo, Malaysia held weekly thematic trade and business programmes, led, and supported by 21 ministries, 70 agencies, and five state governments, promoting Malaysian innovations, products, and services.

"Through the concept of public-private partnership, MOSTI, together with the Ministries, Government Agencies and State Governments that focus on technology development, will continue to promote activities and market products and services to the UAE market."

"The technology and innovation hub will also serve as a "soft landing zone" for the commercialisation and infusion of viable technology-based products and services for the Middle East regional market," he added.

Zainal Abidin also said that Aerodyne’s success internationally serves as an inspiration to Malaysian companies and will encourage more businesses to enter the global market, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation.

"The Malaysia Pavilion will serve as a platform for the government to strengthen and intensify its agenda forward and to encourage more start-ups and tech-base companies to go global. We are indeed very excited to see the ripple effect of this 5-year legacy on our industries," he said.

Meanwhile, Aerodyne Group is enthusiastic to carry the torch for Malaysia in demonstrating the country's commitment to sustainability and charting a future path.

"Through our tools, we want to push the world and ourselves to make more sustainable choices. It is an honour to be entrusted with Malaysia’s net-zero carbon pavilion.

"The strategic location of Dubai plays a vital role in expanding the reach of Aerodyne's services and placing drones centre-stage at the global level. We envision that the pavilion will become a hub for all things drones, a conduit for innovation, a space for all drone enthusiasts, and a place for excellence," said Aerodyne founder and group CEO, Mr. Rabih Bou Rached.

-Ends-

About Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.