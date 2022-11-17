Abu Dhabi: The technology accelerator program set up to empower the UAE innovation ecosystem, through the selection of UAE and international startups within the industry, is receiving major interest with more than 100 participants attending a tailored Startup, Pitch and Networking Cohort event this coming Monday 21st in Abu Dhabi.

The session will be livestreamed and anyone can join online. To join virtually, please register by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ax-in-abu-dhabi-startup-pitch-networking-tickets-439092075217. Once registered, streaming details will be shared.

Aerospace Xelerated is a funded, 3-month accelerator for software startups that can move the aerospace industry forward. This cohort of the program is a collaboration between Tawazun Council and Boeing that aims to identify, support, advise and potentially invest in startup companies who are creating leading and innovative digital services and solutions within the industry.

The keynote speaker at the event is Abdulla Al Awani, Chief Economic Program Officer at Tawazun Council. The Tawazun Economic Program works to support and encourage SMEs, promote innovation and R&D and enable companies in the UAE to move up the value chain.

“Tawazun Council and Boeing share a commitment to innovation, and this collaboration advances our common goal of enabling businesses to create solutions to real-world problems and advance the industry in the UAE with a specific focus in aerospace,” said Abdulla Al Awani. “This is an opportunity for innovative startups to benefit from the strong government support and incentives available to them, as well as tapping into the deep expertise and industry connections that will help them succeed.”

Startups chosen in the program will have access to strategists and technical experts, support to develop Proof-of-Concept opportunities, and the chance to meet angel investors, venture capitalists and key stakeholders within the UAE economy and global aerospace industry, through Boeing.

“Aerospace Xelerated, Boeings innovation team, is thrilled to be active investors in the region in partnership with Tawazun Council. This value driven partnership is aimed at supporting founders, regardless of their nationality. Having Tawazun Council by our side is key and provides significant value for our founders to grow their businesses; be that growth to the UAE, or UAE to the rest of the world,” said Nicola Bates, Managing Director of Aerospace Xelerated.

The event is being held between 2 pm and 4 pm at the Abu Dhabi EDITION and provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the region to meet, collaborate and learn from each other, pitching their businesses and gaining exposure to industry leaders and investors.

Following the keynote speeches, pitches from startup founders, UVL Robotics, sees.ai, Amygda and Aviation Fuel Mastermind will be featured with a question and answer session from a panel of local investors following each presentation.

