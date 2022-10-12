Visitors will get a chance to take a seat at the big boardroom table in-person or vote online to help recreate their shopping mall experience

City Centre Almaza is the first mall in Egypt to launch the campaign, followed by City Centre Alexandria

Cairo, Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, launched ‘The Big C Vote’ campaign on 4 October. The regional, community-focused campaign looks to encourage mall visitors to share their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas on what they want their future City Centre experiences to look across the region – namely City Centre Almaza and City Centre Alexandria in Egypt.

The campaign sees the City Centre brand invite their customers to the specially designed 15-meter giant boardroom table, enabling the wider community and their stakeholders to vote for what food and beverage outlets, shopping experiences and offerings, and entertainment options they would like to see in the malls. This aims to create well-connected, more personalised community spaces and shopping experiences for visitors to develop a deeper sense of belonging.

Rasha Azab, Managing Director of West Region Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim – Properties, commented, "At Majid Al Futtaim, we are constantly searching for new ways to provide our customers with innovative and personalised shopping experiences to create more inclusive spaces at our City Centre malls. We’re thrilled to have launched this community-centric campaign within our properties that serves as a reminder to our valued customers that we prioritise their needs and aspirations.”

Azab added: “Our customers and employees are at the heart of what we do, and The Big C Vote is a testament to that, ensuring that our people are the core decision-makers for the future of our properties, aligned with our commitment to creating great moments for everyone, everyday. This campaign is surely a milestone for the City Centre brand, as we work towards elevated, unmatched experiences for our customers. We look forward to bringing the results of the vote – and what our visitors envision for us – to life.”

For more information, or to cast your vote online, please visit citycentrebigvote.com. The vote is open until 22 October.