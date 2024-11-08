Majid Al Futtaim opens the first of its kind, sustainable mosque in Tilal Al Ghaf.

Designed and built with key energy saving and carbon reducing features, it will be the first mosque in the region to receive a BREEAM certification.

The mosque stands as a testement to sustainability and innovation, reflecting the enduring legacy of the late Mr. Majid Al Futtaim.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today opened the Middle East’s first net-positive mosque under the name of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim.

The mosque, located in the Group’s flagship Dubai community, Tilal Al Ghaf, integrates sustainable and modern design practices in support of the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030, ensuring energy efficiency, resource optimisation, and minimal environmental impact.

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, General Manager, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, said: "The opening of the first net-zero emissions mosque in the Middle East is an achievement that reflects our deep commitment to the principles of sustainability, this project represents a significant shift in the field of environmental sustainability and highlights our fruitful collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim in implementing this initiative. It serves as a live example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors, setting a new standard for responsible innovation in building and maintenance, it also aligns with the noble Islamic values that advocate for environmental preservation and protection."

H.E added: "This project perfectly aligns with the United Arab Emirates' Vision 2030, which focuses on achieving a balance between economic development and environmental conservation. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting this ambitious green agenda, and we hope that this project will inspire more initiatives across the region and the world. It encourages all sectors to adopt innovative solutions that contribute to building a sustainable environment, ensuring safety and prosperity for future generations."

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “It is a great honour to inaugurate the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque, a symbol of our late Founder’s enduring legacy and a tribute to his commitment to serve the communities in which we operate. As the first net-positive mosque in the region, this space has been thoughtfully designed as a cornerstone of the community, blending sustainable design principles with Islamic values.

We would like to thank the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for their full support of this project, helping us to maximise our positive social and environmental impact.”

As a result of a series of key sustainable features, the Majid Al Futtaim Mosque is set to become the first bespoke project to achieve BREEAM certification. This assessment recognises measures of performance, which are set against established benchmarks, evaluating the building’s specification, design, construction, and use.

The mosque’s construction incorporates advanced mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems, renewable energy sources, and sustainable building practices designed to achieve a net-positive status. Key features include a robust renewable energy system with 203 solar photovoltaic panels, providing a total installed solar capacity of 116.73 kWp and generating over 204,121 kWh annually, providing more than 115% of the mosque’s energy demand. The excess green energy is supplied back to the grid to be used across the communnity. Additional energy-efficient systems include a solar-powered hot water system, LED lighting, an efficient HVAC setup, EV charging stations and a Building Management System (BMS) to optimise energy consumption. Water efficiency, air quality, and non-toxic materials have been employed to ensure a healthy environment, with responsibly sourced, low-carbon materials prioritised to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

The first of its kind structure reinforces Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to building a cleaner tomorrow as the Group’s aim to achieve net positive in carbon and water for all its operating companies by 2040.

For more information on the region’s first net positive mosque, visit majidalfuttaim.com.

Media Contact:

Katharina Mayr, Senior Manager Corporate Communications & PR

katharina.mayr@maf.ae

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school are never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

