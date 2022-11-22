Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Lifestyle, in collaboration with its longstanding partner lululemon athletica inc., today announced the launch of a dedicated e-commerce platform in the UAE. Following several new store openings across the Middle East this year with new geographies being added to the agreement, the e-commerce platform launch is the latest development to highlight lululemon’s expanded presence in the region, contributing to the US$5 billion Middle Eastern sportswear market[1].

Since 2015, the brand has operated in the Middle East via a franchise agreement with MAF.

“The expansion of lululemon in the Middle East is designed to meet the growing interest in wellbeing here, with the rising prominence of healthy and active lifestyles built around connection and community,” said Fahed Ghanim, CEO of MAF Lifestyle. “Driven by a vision to unlock greater possibilities and wellbeing for all, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle has grown the lululemon Middle East business more than three-fold in the last two years alone, putting us on an accelerated growth plan. We look forward to expanding to new markets and cities, reaching new audiences, and helping to build and support existing communities in the process.”

The e-commerce platform will expand lululemon’s omnichannel reach to an additional 2.3 million households[2] in the UAE.

Now, in addition to visiting lululemon’s brick-and-mortar outlets across the Middle East, customers can visit www.lululemon.me to browse their favorite gear for On The Move (OTM), run, train, yoga, and most other activities, with a diverse range of sizing and fit options for both men and women.

New customers can also avail a discount of 15% with the code Hello15, use deferred payments with buy-now-pay-later app Tabby, and enjoy fast and convenient shipping with same-day delivery.

The Middle Eastern sportswear market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% from 2021 to 2025[3].

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 450 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

Contacts

MAF Lifestyle

Maria Ainsa

Marketing Manager lululemon

Maria.Ainsa@maf.ae

Edelman

lululemonME@edelman.com