Finalists of the AI-led design competition in partnership with Dubai Culture and American University in Dubai (AUD) revealed.

Dreamscapes will be displayed in a first-of-its-kind public art gallery at Tilal Al Ghaf with visitors able to view the artwork from today.

Majid Al Futtaim to release a documentary exploring the future of design and architecture in the age of AI.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim today announced the finalists of ‘Dreamscapes: Envisioning the Future of Dubai with AI’, a design competition held in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and American University in Dubai (AUD).

The winning entries were revealed at a dedicated awards ceremony held at Distrikt located within Tilal Al Ghaf, the developer’s flagship resort-style community in Dubai. Notable attendees included Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; and Dr. Sabrina Joseph, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, American University in Dubai, alongside all participating students.

In line with the UAE’s vision to establish a leading, proactive, and future-oriented educational model which provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies, the competition was integrated into the students' studies and saw participation from over 150 AUD students, resulting in more than 250 futuristic artworks. The competition, aimed at fostering the next generation of design leaders, encouraged students to envision Dubai’s over the next 10 to 15 years, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence to create artistic representations of the city's future.

The artworks highlighted themes of culture, sustainability, community, placemaking, and technology, showcasing elements of Dubai’s success, including its rich heritage, commitment to environmental stewardship, inclusive spirit, innovative approach to living, and diverse built landscape.

Ahmed El Shamy, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “Supporting future generations is essential for driving innovation and this competition is a prime example of how collaboration between the private, public, and academic sectors can help drive progress at the grassroots level and push creative boundaries. Beyond aesthetics, AI will play an increasingly vital role in architecture and urban design, helping to conceive buildings, cities, and living spaces that are not only beautiful but also sustainable, human-centric, and capable of meeting our future needs. The students' work illustrates this transformative potential of AI, offering a glimpse into the future possibilities for our city, and we are delighted to see their visions help shape Dubai's future as a leading smart city.

The winning design, titled ‘Tomorrow's Horizons’, was submitted by Abbas AlObaidi and received an award of AED 15,000, with Ahmed Al Salman’s ‘Intertwine’ and Kareem Eid’s ‘Dynamic Quarters’ taking second place with a prize of AED 10,000, and third place with a prize of AED 5,000, respectively. Honorable mentions were also given to Amira Kairatkyzy for ‘Eco Metropolis’ and Ayesha Alsuwaidi for ‘Tomorrow’.

In AlObaidi’s design, the Burj Khalifa stands tall against a colorful sky, representing endless dreams with advanced buildings filling the scene, blending tradition with innovation. Also, featuring the iconic skyscraper, Ahmed Al Salman’s ‘Intertwine’ takes inspiration from Zaha Hadid’s unique architectural style, renowned for its fluid forms and sleek curves, incorporating curves enveloping and surrounding the building to reflect a sense of preservation. Meanwhile, ‘Dynamic Quarters’ depicts an all-encompassing movable living complex which transforms urban living with its innovative use of maglev train tracks, ensuring smooth, sustainable movement across the cityscape and offering residents a constantly evolving perspective and dynamic lifestyle.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, commented on the significance of the Dreamscapes competition and its role in inspiring talented individuals to express their creative visions and future projections for Dubai, saying, “Dubai continues to shape the future with initiatives aimed at leveraging technology and showcasing the importance of AI in various fields. This is embodied in the artistic works presented by the Dreamscapes design competition to inspire future generations and equip them with new tools to enhance their knowledge and creativity. The Authority is proud of its partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Properties and the American University in Dubai to enrich the local cultural and artistic scene.”

In line with Dubai Culture’s mission to establish Dubai’s position on the global cultural map, all selected artworks will be displayed on billboards throughout Tilal Al Ghaf, Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship community in the emirate.

Dr. Sabrina Joseph, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, American University in Dubai, added: “Students at the American University in Dubai are part of the next generation of architects, designers, and artists. Underscoring our commitment to fostering industry partnerships to enhance educational offerings, AUD proud to have collaborated once again with Majid Al Futtaim, alongside Dubai Culture, for this competition which offered our students the opportunity to play an integral role in shaping the visual identity of Dubai's future. Working with AI as a co-pilot—a powerful tool that will push the boundaries of design – the chosen designs exemplify how the interplay of human creativity and AI promises to unleash a new era of innovation.”

As part of the Dreamscapes initiative, Majid Al Futtaim has released an insightful documentary exploring the future of design and architecture in the age of artificial intelligence. It delves into the transformative potential of AI in these fields, showcasing how the synergy between human creativity and advanced technology can revolutionize our approach to design.

For more information on Dreamscapes and for the documentary, visit the following link HERE.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

About American University in Dubai

Since its establishment in 1995 as the first private university in Dubai, The American University in Dubai (AUD) has been at the forefront of American higher education in the UAE and the region, offering students from all over the world an authentic American university experience. With its genuinely multicultural and diverse community, and beautiful campus situated in one of the world’s most diverse and cosmopolitan cities, AUD offers an immersive global education.

AUD has developed partnerships with top universities in the world including Georgia Tech, Regents University London, Bocconi, and Science Po as well as a new innovative double-degree program, the International Progression Path in Business and Management (IPPBM), with Manchester Metropolitan University.

AUD’s accreditations are recognized for their rigorous academic standards and the University is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and, in the United States, by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, in addition to the most prestigious professional accreditations including ABET, AACSB, ACEJMC, CIDA, NAAB and NASAD.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

