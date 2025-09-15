Bright Bites introduces the world’s first supermarket built especially for kids, offering a gamified educational retail experience, blending shopping, learning, and play

Bright Bites addresses real-world health challenges related to childhood nutrition in alignment with UAE national priorities in health, education, and sustainability

Majid Al Futtaim is shaping the future of retail by launching a ‘Lunchbox Revolution’ that promotes and integrates more nutritionally balanced food options

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, announces the launch of Bright Bites, a pioneering grocery retail ecosystem, and the world’s first supermarket built especially for kids. Driven by the belief that kids who eat better, feel better, and do better, Bright Bites redefines the role of retail by establishing a holistic, purpose-led environment that blends shopping, learning, and play, to inspire better eating habits, smarter food choices, and positive lifelong associations with more nutritionally balanced food.

Bright Bites is leading a "Lunchbox Revolution," placing children at the heart of their food journey and empowering them to make informed food choices based on the "Pick Your Five" system—an evidence-backed framework aligned with global dietary guidelines.

Through interactive resources, exclusive product ranges, and a gamified shopping experience, the programme tackles real-world health challenges in childhood nutrition while aligning with the UAE national priorities in health, education, and sustainability. It also makes healthier eating more enjoyable, accessible, and affordable for children, parents, schools, and communities.

Dr. Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, commented on the launch: "As a purpose-led company, this initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment of care toward our customers and communities, and reflects a key focus in our growth strategy. With Bright Bites, Majid Al Futtaim is redefining retail by seamlessly integrating healthier food options with gamification, education, and community engagement. We are marking a new milestone, and setting global best practice, for how retail can create significant societal impact and drive lasting change."

He added: "At its core, Bright Bites tackles a daily challenge for the hard-working families in the UAE – preparing lunchboxes that are both nutritionally balanced and appealing. It makes this daily task easier with practical, accessible solutions. By placing children at the centre of the experience, Bright Bites shapes the habits of our next generation of customers."

Bright Bites sets new precedents and introduces industry firsts through its comprehensive 360-ecosystem:

The World’s First Supermarket Built Especially for kids : Bright Bites Kids Supermarket is a unique gamified grocery experience designed entirely for kids aged 4-11. It aims to inspire and empower kids to shop independently while learning about balanced eating in an environment parents trust. Using the 2-in-1 play-and-shop Bright Bites card, kids unlock educational games, track progress on leaderboards, and shop at five key stations based on the "Pick Your Five" system.

: Bright Bites Kids Supermarket is a unique gamified grocery experience designed entirely for kids aged 4-11. It aims to inspire and empower kids to shop independently while learning about balanced eating in an environment parents trust. Using the Bright Bites card, kids unlock educational games, track progress on leaderboards, and shop at five key stations based on the "Pick Your Five" system. The Bright Bites Academy: A multi-purpose community hub that brings kids, parents, caregivers, and teachers together in a safe space to learn and grow. Through hands-on workshops, cooking classes, it offers an engaging and memorable way to inspire learning and collaboration.

A multi-purpose community hub that brings kids, parents, caregivers, and teachers together in a safe space to learn and grow. Through hands-on workshops, cooking classes, it offers an engaging and memorable way to inspire learning and collaboration. School Programme: An engaging curriculum designed to engage students in classrooms across the UAE through gamification, vibrant characters, and practical tools. The programme, developed in collaboration with certified nutritionists and behavioural change experts, and co-created with parents and teachers, offers ready-to-use resources, including lesson plans, activity guides, and logistical support for teachers.

Bright Bites builds on Majid Al Futtaim’s established commitment to family health and wellness, following the launch of its “Choose Better” programme in 2023, which aims to educate, empower, and reward customers who make healthier choices by making better alternatives more accessible, affordable, and appealing.

Bright Bites’ Kids Supermarket and Academy are exclusively available at Carrefour, Mall of the Emirates. Select products will also be available across a number of Carrefour stores across Dubai.

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.www.majidalfuttaim.com

