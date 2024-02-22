Spanning over 2,500 square metres, the store will offer an extensive selection of products

Manama, Bahrain: Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the opening of its 10th Carrefour store in the Kingdom at Marassi Galleria in Diyar Al Muharraq, providing added convenience and accessibility for customers.

The store's opening ceremony took place in the presence of Carrefour Bahrain and Marassi Galleria’s management, in addition to members of the media.

The store spans over 2,500 square metres, and aims to cater to the diverse needs of shoppers, offering an extensive array of product categories, from groceries to everyday essentials, including Carrefour Private Label products, in addition to providing exclusive MyCLUB discounts and Carrefour’s special services like Mobile Scan&Go and Self-Checkout.

Commenting on the opening, Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “The launch of our Marassi Galleria store underlines our dedication to delivering added convenience while ensuring quality and choice for our customers. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are and will remain dedicated to supporting the communities we serve.”

He added: “This expansion aligns with our broader plans for growth within the Kingdom, emphasising our commitment to investing in the local economy.”

The store, which will be open to customers daily from 8 AM to 12 AM, marks the retailer’s second establishment in the Muharraq area, following the inauguration of its Seef Arad store.

With the store opening, Majid Al Futtaim now operates 10 Carrefour stores across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For more information please contact:

Munther Buhendi

mbuhendi@mafcarrefour.com

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, in 15 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

www.carrefourbahrain.com

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/