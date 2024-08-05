Dubai - Gulf Craft announces the successful maiden sea trial of the sixth hull of the Majesty 140 superyacht, which marks the shipyard's 7th superyacht launch of 2024. Building on the shipyard's expertise in semi-displacement hulls, this design pushes the performance of the Majesty 140 even further. This maiden sea trial highlighted the superyacht's impressive performance, stability, and quietness, at speeds of 20 knots.

Gulf Craft's Chairman, Mohamed Hussein Alshaali, who attended the sea trial, remarked, "This is the first semi-displacement hull of our Majesty 140. A few years ago, we made the wise decision to redesign all our superyachts to semi-displacement hulls, which offer many benefits, including smooth cruising and efficient performance, capitalizing on our research and development in design and engineering. I am proud to witness the excellent performance of this jewel today."

Following this successful sea trial, the Majesty 140 will undergo more extensive testing in the coming weeks to ensure its performance and the highest quality standards. Built using advanced composite materials and crafted by Gulf Craft's in-house design team, the yacht aligns with the evolving market demands for enhanced efficiency and onboard comfort.

The Majesty 140's dynamic exterior profile, featuring angular lines and contemporary styling, embodies the brand's new DNA for the Majesty superyacht collection.

Contact us to learn more about the Majesty 140 and the new build availability for your next luxury yacht experience at salesinquiry@gulfcraftgroup.com.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and GC Marine. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalized vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support.

At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Sports Cruisers, Silvercraft Boats, SilverCAT Boats, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.

For more information, visit www.gulfcraftgroup.com.

Follow: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram I LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

Burson

www.bursonglobal.com

Gulfcraft@bcw-global.com