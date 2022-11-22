Dubai, UAE: UAE-based luxury floral design company, Maison Des Fleurs has signed an exclusive franchise agreement with Al Hokair Group to expand the brand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with plans to open multiple stores in the Kingdom over the coming years, starting with Riyadh.

Established in Dubai in 2014, Maison Des Fleurs owns seven boutiques across the United Arab Emirates and has developed into an internationally recognized brand with franchisees in Bahrain, Lebanon, the UK and Kuwait.

The partnership with Al Hokair Group, one of Saudi’s most predominant names in entertainment and hospitality, marks a new era for Maison Des Fleurs with ambitious plans to expand in the country.

More than just a flower shop, Maison Des Fleurs offers a luxury boutique experience, boasting stores with eye-catching shop designs, extravagant window displays and an expert team, trained to handle all requests from one-off bouquets to full-scale events.

Tamara Khalifah, Head of Operations at Maison Des Fleurs, said: “As we continue to expand into the region and beyond, KSA is the natural next step for us and we have been looking to expand there for some time. We are thrilled to have found the right partner who understands the brand and what we stand for, and most importantly is as passionate as we are about making each customer’s journey within our boutiques a memorable experience.

“There is no other brand that offers products that can compete with Maison Des Fleurs in terms of design or quality in KSA and we are truly looking forward to working with the team at Al Hokair group to explore the possibilities we can bring together to Saudi”

Starting as a small corner within a furniture store, Maison Des Fleurs has flourished, expanding its reach and diversifying its products. The product range spans from fresh flowers, long life roses, premium faux flower, to full floral structures and decorations. The company is also well on its way to establishing itself as a lifestyle brand with some of its new offerings such as luxe limited edition tote bags, mugs and trays.

About Maison des Fleurs

The Maison des Fleurs team strive for perfection in everything they create, from elegant fresh flower bouquets, event flower arrangements and captivating floral displays, to luxury retail boutiques, floral home décor, lifestyle products and spectacular wedding centerpieces and bridal bouquets.