Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, BankDhofar’s Islamic banking window, has launched a new debit card campaign that gives customers the chance to win OMR 100 for every OMR 100 they spend. The campaign is aimed at promoting the use of debit cards at Point of Sale (POS) & online transactions.

The campaign is designed to encourage our valued debit cardholders to transit from cash to debit card payments for their day-to-day purchases and is valid till 31 December 2023.

To participate in the campaign, customers must accumulate a minimum cumulative value of OMR 100 in local or international transactions using their Maisarah’s debit cards. For every OMR 100 spent, they earn a chance to get OMR 100 cash back through an entry into a raffle draw. The more they spend using their debit cards at POS or online transactions, the greater their chances of winning.

The monthly draw for the cashback prize is scheduled for the 5th of each month, covering the previous month's successful purchase transactions. The lucky winner, chosen through a random draw, will receive a remarkable 100% cashback, equivalent to the minimum transaction value. There will be 50 winners during the campaign period.

This customer centric campaign is aimed to enhance the financial lives of Maisarah’s customers by urging them to adopt a debit card-based lifestyle aimed at financial wellness. As a token of appreciation for their trust and loyalty, Maisarah offers them the opportunity to win OMR 100 in cash, credited directly to their account. This will not only encourage the use of debit cards for daily purchases but also reward its cardholders for their loyalty.

Maisarah invites the customers to participate in this campaign and embrace the convenience and rewards of debit card usage. By making this shift, customers can transform their financial experience and enjoy the many benefits it brings.

Maisarah Islamic Banking Services is committed to providing its customers with innovative and rewarding products and services. The debit card campaign is one way that Maisarah is giving back to its customers and showing appreciation for their loyalty.

Maisarah’s Islamic Banking Services national wide branch network is growing rapidly. The network also consists of more than 300 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) including Islamic and conventional devices.

For more information about the debit card campaign, please visit our website at www.maisarah-oman.com or contact our 24/7 call center at 24775777.