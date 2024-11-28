Abu Dhabi, UAE – MAIR Group (“Mair”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading UAE-based strategic investment company based in Abu Dhabi focused on driving purposeful growth across its portfolio to elevate the economic and social wellbeing of the UAE through its food retail, commercial real estate, and associated sectors supporting the food security agenda, will list directly on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday, 9 December 2024.

Rooted in the cooperative movement since 1977, MAIR Group has evolved into one of the UAE’s most impactful and diversified businesses. Established as a consolidated entity in 2024, MAIR integrates decades of community-driven initiatives and strategic investments, transforming it into a leader across the food retail and commercial real estate sectors.

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

MAIR’s robust presence is backed by strong performance and a commitment to community impact:

Food Retail Excellence:

Operating more than 100+ stores under the ADCOOP and SPAR brands, MAIR serves over 65,000 customers daily translating to over 36 million annual transactions. Through its "farm-to-fork" strategy, MAIR collaborates with over 100 local farmers, solidifying its role in promoting sustainable practices and supporting the UAE’s agricultural sector.

Commercial Real Estate Leadership:

Through its Makani division, MAIR manages 12+ shopping centres with a stellar 95% occupancy rate, covering 330,000 square meters of leasable area. These developments, including iconic community hubs like the Mall of Al Ain and Makani Community Centres, are vital to fostering vibrant, connected communities.

Strategic Investments:

MAIR’s investments extend to strengthening the UAE’s food security agenda, such as Al Masa Mills, which boasts a production capacity of 400 MT/day, enhancing the nation’s FMCG and food supply resilience.

Community Impact

Committed to enriching lives, MAIR has invested AED 36+ million in CSR initiatives over the past three years, supporting local industries, including UAE farmers, and promoting sustainability through initiatives like the “farm-to-fork” model. Over the next three years, we plan to onboard 400 Emirati talents, reflecting our commitment to nurturing local expertise and empowering communities.

Commitment to Shareholders:

In 2023, MAIR distributed AED 135 million in dividends, representing 12.11% of share capital, to its over 12,000 shareholders. With AED 1.2 billion in revenue in the first half of 2024, our robust financial performance demonstrates MAIR's ability to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Nehayan Al Ameri, MD & CEO of MAIR Group, stated: "This listing represents a historic chapter for MAIR Group. Over decades, we have built a legacy deeply intertwined with the UAE’s economic and social progress. Today, as we prepare to enter the financial markets with a direct listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), we are ready to amplify our impact, strengthen our foundations, and invite stakeholders to join our journey. This listing is not just a financial milestone but a reflection of our resilience, innovation, and commitment to empowering communities."

With full-year 2023 revenues surpassing AED 2 billion and a diverse portfolio of strategic investments, MAIR Group is positioned to lead the market in sustainable practices and economic growth. By integrating innovation, sustainability, and a community-first approach, MAIR aims to further its role as a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic development.

More information can be found on our website – www.mairgroup.com – in relation to the direct listing.

About the Company:

MAIR Group is a leading organization that aims to elevate the economic and social wellbeing of the UAE by injecting global expertise, nurturing innovations, and deploying smart solutions to build strategic value in the food, commercial real estate, and associated sectors. Our approach to investments goes beyond financial input; we strategically partner with businesses, providing hands-on guidance to unlock hidden value and foster growth. Under the MAIR Group umbrella, ADCOOP has grown to become one of the UAE’s leading food retailers, significantly expanding its footprint to operate an extensive network of over 100 food retail stores across the UAE. MAKANI Commercial Real Estate, a cornerstone of the MAIR Group, Makani is a distinguished leader in the acquisition, development, and operation of community centres, prominently known as “Makani Malls” across the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit: www.mairgroup.com