Dubai, UAE: Mahzooz, the philanthropy-driven weekly draw with the most frequent and highest pay-outs in the UAE, teamed up once again with Al Jalila Foundation to make a significant impact in the life of Sarab, a Syrian expat who has lost her vision.

In partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, Mahzooz joined the fundraising campaign to help fund a vital vitrectomy surgery for Sarab, who tragically lost her vision following a stressful and grief-ridden period of her life due to the passing of her husband.

The donation was made as part of Al Jalila Foundation's "A'awen" program, an initiative that strives to provide life-saving treatments to individuals in need, giving them a chance at a better quality of life.

Sarab had been grappling with severe issues in her retinal and ocular fluid, resulting in a gradual loss of vision. The condition significantly impacted her ability to carry out everyday tasks and lead a fulfilling life. However, thanks to Al Jalila Foundation’s "A'awen" program, Sarab underwent a successful vitrectomy surgery, a procedure crucial in addressing her eye's retinal problems.

The "A'awen" program by Al Jalila Foundation is renowned for its dedication to providing medical treatment and care for patients who are unable to afford critical procedures. The program's unwavering commitment to the welfare of individuals in dire need aligns perfectly with Mahzooz's mission to support and uplift communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications at Mahzooz, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting noble causes and making a significant difference in the lives of those in need. "Our mission at Mahzooz is to change people’s lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Jalila Foundation once again in this noble endeavor to provide life-changing treatment to Sarab. Through this donation, we hope to have brought her back hope and independence, enabling her to rediscover life's beauty and seize new opportunities”.

Sulaiman Baharoun, Director of Fundraising of Al Jalila Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the continuous support from Mahzooz. "We are grateful for the unwavering commitment shown by Mahzooz in helping us make a significant impact on the lives of patients like Sarab. With their continued support, we can continue to offer hope and healing to those who have endured tremendous health challenges”.

Beside the AED 427,000,000 in prize money it gave away to more than 250,000 winners to date, Mahzooz, has also touched the lives of more than 10,000 beneficiaries through its active CSR program driven by its growing network of NGO and not-for-profit partners, in line with its mission of changing people’s lives.

Founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to transforming lives through its medical treatment, education and research programs.

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

