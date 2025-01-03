Dubai, UAE– MAHY Khoory Automotive (MKA), the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng in the UAE, has entered a landmark fleet supply agreement with One by One Car Rental, providing 1,000 Dongfeng vehicles to bolster the rental operator’s growing fleet. This strategic partnership signifies a pivotal milestone in the UAE’s automotive and mobility landscape, highlighting the increasing confidence in Dongfeng’s engineering excellence and MKA’s deliberate efforts to expand its market influence.

The agreement reinforces Dongfeng’s position as a highly regarded automotive brand, recognized for delivering reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness. It also aligns with MAHY Khoory Automotive’s overarching strategy to solidify its regional presence, positioning Dongfeng as a leader in the dynamic and rapidly evolving Chinese automotive segment.

"This strategic agreement with One by One Car Rental is a clear demonstration of market confidence in the Dongfeng brand. The addition of 1,000 Dongfeng vehicles to their fleet is a testament to the reliability and value that our product portfolio delivers. This partnership not only reinforces our commitment to meeting market demands but also highlights our ability to build impactful collaborations within the ever-evolving mobility ecosystem", stated Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive.

This fleet supply agreement brings a diverse selection of Dongfeng models into One by One Car Rental’s operations, enabling the company to effectively meet growing market demands for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective rental solutions. The partnership represents a strategic response to the UAE’s increasing need for high-quality fleet vehicles, driven by a thriving tourism sector and expanding corporate requirements.

"Dongfeng’s vehicles provide the ideal balance of quality, performance, and value for our growing fleet. This partnership with MAHY Khoory Automotive enhances our ability to offer best-in-class rental services to a wider range of customers, from daily renters to long-term corporate clients. With the addition of Dongfeng’s models, we are well-positioned to meet market expectations and stay ahead of industry trends" said Mr. Jason, One by One Car Rental General Manager.

The deal represents a significant growth initiative for MAHY Khoory Automotive, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the UAE’s burgeoning automotive market. With Dongfeng gaining traction in global markets as a leader in the Chinese automotive sector, MAHY Khoory Automotive is leveraging its distribution network and strategic alliances to drive local adoption of the brand.

Through high-impact agreements like this, MAHY Khoory Automotive is solidifying its role as a driving force in the transformation of the region's automotive landscape, setting new standards for customer-centric partnerships and operational excellence.

This collaboration aligns with the rapid growth of the UAE’s automotive industry, fuelled by surging demand for Chinese vehicles and cutting-edge mobility solutions. Leveraging its strategic partnerships with brands like Dongfeng and One by One Car Rental, MAHY Khoory Automotive is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum, delivering a diversified portfolio tailored to the evolving needs of a broad customer base.

With its sights set on the future, MAHY Khoory Automotive is leading the charge in transforming the UAE’s automotive sector, setting a gold standard for innovation, adaptability, and customer-centric services. This partnership further cements the company’s role as a game-changer in the regional market, creating new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and success.

