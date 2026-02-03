H.E. Al Mazrouei: will support Sharjah’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading hub for global investments.

H.E Al Mazrouei: HFZA provides an integrated industrial ecosystem, home to more than 2,000 companies operating across the oil, gas and energy sectors.

Sajeev John, Vice President MTC: The new facilities will strengthen operational efficiency and support the company’s expansion in Modular Data Centers and advanced energy solutions.

Sharjah: Magnum Technology Center (MTC), a leading manufacturing and technology solutions provider for the energy sector, has announced new expansions at the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), with the inauguration of two sprawling, fully enclosed production facilities covering a total area of approximately 53,806 square feet.

The expansion is part of the company’s ongoing plans to further develop its industrial complex at Hamriyah Free Zone and strengthen its presence in the manufacturing of modular data center packages, power distribution systems, cooling modules, and hydrogen-based power projects, sectors that are witnessing rapid global growth.

As a result, the company’s total invested land area in the Hamriyah Free Zone has increased to approximately 800,000 square feet. MTC’s move builds on Magnum’s investment journey in HFZA since 2022, demonstrating its growing confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment.

The two new facilities were inaugurated by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, in the presence of Magnum officials and senior HFZA representatives.

During a tour of the facilities, Al Mazrouei was introduced to the production, storage, and assembly areas, as well as the advanced operational infrastructure designed in line with the highest standards of safety and quality.

The facilities provide a protected and well-organised working environment that ensures uninterrupted operations under all weather conditions, enhances material handling efficiency, improves workflow continuity, and supports streamlined operations and maintenance, thereby contributing to higher operational efficiency and long-term asset sustainability.

Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the operating mechanisms within the two facilities and the modern technologies employed, which have been developed in accordance with the latest international standards in operations and production management.

These technologies play a key role in enhancing operational efficiency, improving delivery timelines, and reducing waste, while serving as a strategic addition to the company’s existing facilities. The expansion supports current and future manufacturing requirements and underpins Magnum’s regional and international growth and sustainable expansion plans.

Integrated investment environment

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei affirmed that Magnum’s latest expansion at Hamriyah Free Zone will support Sharjah’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading hub for global investments, as well as HFZA’s strategy to develop an integrated industrial and logistics infrastructure serving the energy sector and related industries.

Al Mazrouei explained that Hamriyah Free Zone is committed to providing a comprehensive services ecosystem that enables investors to access all their operational requirements with ease. Not only has HFZA developed advanced industrial facilities, but it has also adopted innovative smart tools and advanced digital solutions that contribute to analysing and improving decision-making processes, enhancing operational performance, and supporting business growth through the efficient use of artificial intelligence and big data capabilities.

His Excellency noted that the new expansion will enable Magnum to benefit from HFZA’s strategic location and fast access to Middle East, African, and European markets. He added that the Authority will accelerate its efforts to attract high-value investments in both conventional and renewable energy sectors, while adhering to the highest environmental standards.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that Hamriyah Free Zone has established itself as a leading industrial and logistics hub for oil and gas industries, hosting more than 2,000 companies specialised in petrochemicals, oil and gas storage, and bunkering services.

Unique advantages

For his part, Sajeev John, Vice President of Magnum Technology Center, said the new expansion will provide fully covered and equipped spaces that ensure uninterrupted workflow, improved material handling, and enhanced safety management.

John added that the two facilities will significantly improve the company’s operational efficiency and support its plans to scale up the manufacturing of modular data centers and related components, in addition to cooling systems and hydrogen power projects.

He clarified that selecting Hamriyah Free Zone for this project was driven by its unique advantages, extensive expertise in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, and the wide range of facilities offered to foreign investors.

John added that the new facilities will support the company’s expansion into new markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety and providing an ideal environment for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Hamriyah Free Zone’s competitiveness

Magnum’s expansion at Hamriyah Free Zone is a testament to the growing confidence placed by leading global companies in this industrial hub. In addition to its advanced infrastructure and modern facilities, HFZA offers investors competitive advantages that enable registered companies to access regional and global markets efficiently. This enables Magnum to scale operations and develop new products that encourages innovation and growth, while strengthening Hamriyah Free Zone’s role as a leading hub for advanced technology and energy industries in the region.

