Cairo, Egypt: Magnom Properties, a recently introduced major player in the Egyptian real estate scene, has announced a new Youth Empowerment Program (Yep!) to support the local youth community by providing the next generation of talent with the necessary skills and experience to succeed in their field of choice.

The internship program is conducted in partnership with Egypt’s leading academic institutions: the American University in Cairo, the German University in Cairo and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. Fresh graduates from these institutions will have the opportunity to apply to join the Youth Empowerment Program.

Maged Marie, CEO, Magnom Properties, said, “Our aim is to empower the next generation of talent through our internship program, helping them realize their full potential. Fresh graduates will have the opportunity to gain valuable skills and insights to embark on promising careers and shape the future of Egypt. We are proud to be supporting the education and training pillar of the nation’s Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030, contributing to developing a skilled and ambitious workforce to drive forward Egypt’s bright future.”

For a three-month period, participating graduates will gain experience working in one of Magnom Properties’ departments including Marketing and Public Relations, Engineering, Human Resources, and Finance.

At the end of the program, interns will undergo an assessment evaluation and will receive an appreciation certificate in recognition of their participation in the program. Interns who have displayed outstanding talent during program will be considered for a permanent position at Magnom Properties.

The Youth Empowerment Program is the first of several initiatives by Magnom Properties to support the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 by nurturing young, promising talent in Egypt, providing job opportunities, and developing urban landscapes to improve people’s quality of life.

About Magnom Properties

Transcending physical borders, Magnom Properties, the real estate arm of Rawabi Holding was established in 2021, is setting new benchmarks as part of its pioneering role in redefining the real estate sector by overseeing the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects in KSA, Egypt and the wider MENA region. The company is focusing on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses, industries, and future generations. To ensure that the core values of quality, reliability, timely delivery and sustainability are followed across all future projects with LEED certification standards, Magnom Properties is partnering with global experts including the world-renowned architect, Adrian Smith, along with his partners Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), who are designing their first project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC).