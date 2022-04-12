Abu Dhabi: OMA Emirates is partnering with Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solutions industry, to white label Android-based Point of Sales (POS) terminal devices that would be deployed to registered Magnati merchant locations.

The smart portable Android 7.x devices use the latest Android technology and the fastest communication mechanisms to perform transactions within few seconds. Linked to Magnati’s Payment as a Platform offering, the new Android POS devices converge card payments; new payment methods; including domestic and international digital wallets, loyalty programs and QR solutions; and value-added services such as buy-now-pay-later and easy-instalment plans, in addition to Magnati’s Super Surprises, which is an AI-based data monetization solution that generates customized offers for customers.

The devices are also designed for other value-added services facilitated by features like QR Code scanning, dual cameras, NFC-enabled readers, GPS, Bluetooth and 3G/4G/WiFi network communication support that give Magnati’s merchants a variety of payment options. These highly secure devices, which are PCI PTS 5.x certified, are easily integrable with the merchant’s cash register.

“Our solutions enable our clients to simplify payments and deliver a brand promise to Magnati. As an experienced payment service and solution provider, we were in a position to understand their requirements and deliver accordingly”, said Niranj Sangal, Group CEO, OMA Emirates, commenting on the partnership with Magnati.

Umer Farooq, MD & Head of Payments Platform, Magnati, said, “Partnering with OMA Group for over six years has enabled us to provide different payment technologies in line with changing consumer and merchant needs. The addition of advanced Android POS terminals to our suite of payment solutions offers a great user experience at the merchant level. The development and rollout of the Android payment devices is just the first step in a plan to ensure merchants are well-equipped to deal with new in-store environments and evolving consumer demands. Smart and adaptable payment devices play a key role in our Payment as a Platform solution where our clients will benefit from a future-proofed service with tools that make it easier for them to run and grow their businesses.”

OMA Emirates has been consistently working on providing advanced and specialized services to the banking and finance industry in the Middle East. Over the last few years, the number of solutions that have been added to the portfolio have ensured increased opportunities within other business sectors including retail, transport, oil and gas as well as entertainment and hospitality.

-Ends-

About OMA Emirates Group

Middle East based OMA Emirates Group is a leading provider to the payment industry with cutting edge technology solutions for card personalization, payment issuance and payment acquiring systems through a global delivery platform. The company aims to help businesses achieve the highest efficiency levels by drawing on its extensive research and experience with a large profile of high-performance businesses. OMA Emirates Group together with its strategic world class technology partners designs and delivers a seamless customer experience. The company is ISO 9001 certified and has a presence in Eastern Europe, Africa and APAC.

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments platform that monetises data, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit Magnati.com for more information.

