Dubai, UAE: Following the successful launch of the Keturah luxury concept in Dubai, MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, announced its international expansion with the launch of Stabio Garden Living by Keturah, a new project in Stabio, Switzerland which will be developed in partnership with A++ Group, a recognised leader in real estate design and development.

Valued at AED 781 million (CHF 185 million), the project will embody the Bio Living concept that incorporates nature into the built environment to improve its occupants’ physical, mental and emotional health.

Stabio Garden Living by Keturah incorporates 180 units across 14 buildings that feature state-of-the-art amenities, including a fitness area, a kids’ play area, a co-working space, and a bicycle storage space. The project is slated for completion by 2026.

Apartments at the project are designed to blend function and beauty and create exceptional liveable spaces. The unique and lively natural paradise boasts an unbeatable Minergie construction certification, the Swiss standard for comfort and efficiency.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: “We are pleased to take the Keturah brand internationally to Switzerland with the launch of a new project in partnership with A++ Group. We are merging our extensive experience in engineering and real estate with the group’s excellence in design and development and are confident that this collaboration will yield remarkable results and innovative solutions to elevate the lifestyle of residents and redefine the real estate sector globally.”

The new Keturah project follows the successful launch of ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside’, part of the Keturah Resort, Keturah Reserve and the soon-to-be-launched Keturah Downtown developments, all in Dubai.