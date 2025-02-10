UAE: MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, and the UAE Padel Association (UAE PA) have announced the signing of an agreement under which the real estate developer will serve as the main sponsor of the UAE Men’s and Women’s National Padel Teams.

The agreement will initially span one year, with the possibility of extending it further. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening ties between national institutions, uniting their efforts to elevate and promote the sport of padel, which has achieved remarkable growth and success across the GCC, the Middle East and on a global scale.

As part of the agreement, players of the UAE Men’s and Women’s National Padel Teams will wear shirts bearing the logo of ‘MAG’ on the front during their participation in all local and international competitions.

The agreement reflects the vision and support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It also aligns with the leadership and guidance of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, in advancing the sport of padel in the UAE.

Padel is one of the fastest-growing sport in the UAE, witnessing a significant surge in participation and an increase in the number of facilities dedicated to the game. The success of grassroots development initiatives is evident in the UAE national team’s impressive performance, achieving a No.5 ranking at the FIP World Padel Championships, Qatar 2024 ahead of established teams from countries like Brazil, France and Chile.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum praised MAG for its support and stated: “At the UAE Padel Association, we are proud to partner with MAG—not only because the company is a distinguished leader in fulfilling its social responsibility but also for its commitment to supporting our national teams. The company has a long-standing history of backing various initiatives across the UAE, and we are delighted to welcome them to the world of Padel. Together, we look forward to achieving even greater success in the future.”

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG said: “We are honored to support the UAE National Padel Teams and contribute to the continued growth of this exciting sport. At MAG, we believe in the power of sport to bring people together and foster national pride. This partnership represents our commitment to supporting local talent and contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in sports. We look forward to seeing the teams succeed on the international stage and to being part of their journey towards even greater achievements.”

Established in 2014, the UAE Padel Association has achieved notable success over just one decade while registering notable achievements in the world of Padel. Over the years, the UAE has hosted several top-level world competitions along with successful runs from its national teams. The association is also actively involved in fostering the sport at the grassroots levels while supporting juniors of all ages and levels.

Additionally, the UAE Padel Association has established an approved classification for players and clubs in the country, while seeking to provide an ideal environment for sports investment, thanks to the abundance of clubs, academies and nurseries that serve Padel in the UAE and the region.

MAG, is the real estate arm of MAG Group – a multinational conglomerate based in the UAE, with a 46-year-old legacy. MAG was established in 2003 and its current real estate portfolio ranges from iconic residential towers and communities to ultra luxury developments that incorporate Bio Living and wellness-focused concepts, which are considered firsts in the region.