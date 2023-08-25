80% of units sold

Dubai: MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, announced the appointment of Plus Seven in a contract valued at AED 39 million for the construction of MAG 22, a luxury townhouse community in Mohammed Bin Rashid City in Meydan, which is slated for completion by Q4 2024.

The AED 110 million project incorporates 22 townhouses comprising two- and three-bedroom units which were designed with an emphasis on clean lines and attention. The open plan layout of the units gives the space scale and contemporary comfort like shaded rooftop terraces, whereas the outdoor living spaces were designed to create a visual flow and continuation of colour from outside to inside the townhouses. A signature indoor courtyard with an olive tree allows the master bedroom to have multiple natural light sources.

MAG 22 offers a tranquil suburban life that is around the corner to the bustling city and on the backdrop of the magnificent Dubai skyline. The project is strategically located in proximity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek, Dubai Design District and MAG’s luxury developments – Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort. 80% of units have already been sold.