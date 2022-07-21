Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mado Restaurant has opened doors to its 9th branch in the UAE in Dubai’s latest mall attraction, the very chic Dubai Hills Mall. The Restaurant is located on the first floor with the nearest entrance being gate 3 of the mall.

With the capacity to seat over a 100 guests, the branch aims to bring authentic Turkish food and vibes inside the newly opened mall. This is the 4th branch of Mado Restaurant and Café in Dubai with others being located in Jumeirah 3, The Dubai Mall, Blue Waters Island.

“We are very proud and happy to celebrate the opening of this branch in the Dubai Hills Mall. We can’t wait to serve more of our happy customers. We look forward to delivering real Turkish cuisine as we always have and bringing our quality to yet another famous Dubai neighborhood.” Said Mr Sameh Al Ghebari, General Manager at Mado group of restaurants and café.

With over 8 successful years in business, the restaurant chain has strategically spread throughout the bright city of Dubai and its neighboring cities with branches located in Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. The restaurant is synonyms with authenticity and bringing the real flavor of the rich Ottoman cuisine to over 300 branches around the world, and its 9 branches in the UAE.

With the goal of only serving the real taste of Turkish home-style cuisine, the restaurant rose to fame by imprinting its brand on the mind of food lovers with its decadent Turkish desserts and ice creams. Today, they serve the best home-style Turkish bites and are known for their baked goodies and desserts, unlike any other Turkish eatery in the region.

Mado has branches located in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai

For reservations, call 04 2222 338

Follow Mado on IG - @madouae