Madinet Masr is launching this initiative in recognition of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its active role in improving individuals' quality of life, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Cairo: Madinet Masr (code MASR.CA), one of Egypt's leading urban community developers, announced the launch of a new social responsibility initiative focused on women's health in partnership with Baheya Hospital to support the medical treatment of a number of Baheya Hospital's breast cancer fighters. This initiative coincides with Pink October, a global month dedicated to breast cancer awareness, and reflects Madinet Masr's ongoing commitment to enhancing its corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

In alignment with this initiative, Madinet Masr collaborates with Baheya Hospital to provide comprehensive medical and therapeutic support for the patients of Baheya Hospital, known as "Baheya’s fighters”. The initiative focuses on strengthening the hospital’s efforts to offer essential medical services to women battling breast cancer, with a particular emphasis on early detection, effective treatment, and long-term care. The company will offer an early detection service for female employees and their families at Baheya Hospital in Al-Haram and Sheikh Zayed. This service includes essential medical screenings for the early detection of cancer, facilitating timely diagnosis and significantly improving treatment and recovery prospects.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, stated: "We are proud to launch a new initiative in partnership with Baheya Hospital to support women's health on the occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. We firmly believe in our responsibility to society and are committed to making a positive impact on the quality of life and overall health of our community through proividing comprehensive medical support. Our collaboration with Baheya highlights our dedication to partnering with healthcare organizations that provide essential awareness and hope to those who needs it. This initiative reflects Madinet Masr's commitment to building a sustainable future where everyone can enjoy a better quality of life."

For her part, Dr. Jilan Ahmed, Executive Director of the Baheya Foundation, expressed her gratitude: "I am truly grateful for the cooperation and support that Madinet Masr has extended to Baheya's fighters. This partnership underscores Madinet Masr commitment to Baheya Foundation mission and its vital role in serving women in Egypt and the Arab world. This support allows us to continue providing free medical services, from awareness and early detection to advanced treatments, giving our fighters the strength to overcome the disease. At Baheya, we are dedicated to conducting awareness seminars to educate the company’s employees on the importance of early detection, as well as providing early detection services for the company’s employees and their families.

For her part, Dena Habib, Vice President of Corporate Relations at Madinet Masr, stated: "At Madinet Masr, we established the CSR department because we believe that real change begins with empowering communities and enhancing individuals' quality of life. Our partnership with Baheya Hospital reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting healthcare institutions that provide hope and care to those most in need. This collaboration underscores our dedication to women's health and to delivering comprehensive care for our employees and their families. At Madinet Masr, we believe that prioritizing health and raising community awareness are the cornerstones of building strong, sustainable communities. Through this initiative, we aim to increase awareness about breast cancer and provide essential medical support for prevention and early detection. This initiative is part of our broader vision to create sustainable communities across all our economic, social, and environmental operations, adhering to the highest quality standards."

This initiative reflects Madinet Masr's commitment to enhancing its social responsibility and actively contributing to improving individuals' quality of life. The company remains dedicated to advancing its positive efforts toward achieving sustainable development goals.

About Madinet Masr:

Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers was established since 1959. Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996 (EGX), Madinet Masr operates under a robust corporate governance structure and is committed to delivering exceptional value to all its stakeholders. Rebranded from Madinet Nasr to Madinet Masr in 2023, the company has become one of the most innovative real estate companies in Egypt, capitalizing on a long and successful track record of delivering distinguished and multi-functional developments that drives growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities. Madinet Masr has become a prominent community developer and urban planner in Egypt after developing Nasr City, the largest neighborhood in Greater Cairo with a population of over three million people. Since then, It has actively taken on large-scale projects to transform sizeable areas of land into contemporary, integrated communities.

Today, Madinet Masr owns a land portfolio of 12.6 million sqm, with two renowned mega developments, Taj City and Sarai in East Cairo. Taj City, a 3.6 million sqm mixed use development positioned as a premier destination, and Sarai a 5.5 million sqm mixed use development strategically located in front of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Madinet Masr has launched Zahw in 2023, its first expansion project outside of Cairo Governorate. Zahw is a 104-acre mixed use development strategically positioned in west of Assiut Governorate beside Assiut’s airport and 15-minute away from its center. Zahw compliments the contemporary real estate products in Upper Egypt.

Some of the key strategic partnerships signed include the development of a project in New Heliopolis City, covering an area of 491 feddans, and the development of an integrated residential urban project in the fourth phase of Al Amal Axis in Mostakbal City, covering an area of 238 feedans (approximately 1 million square meters).