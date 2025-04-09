Engineering studies underway for new, fully-integrated petrochemical complex at Yasref refinery in Yanbu

Planned expansion would integrate advanced petrochemical facilities at Yasref, enhancing production capabilities and diversifying output

Announcement coincides with Yasref’s 10th anniversary

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), and Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (Yasref) today announced the signing of a Venture Framework Agreement (VFA) intended to pave the way for a major petrochemical expansion at Yasref, in Yanbu, on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

Coinciding with Yasref’s 10th anniversary, the agreement seeks to advance engineering studies for the development of a fully-integrated petrochemical complex at Yasref, a joint venture owned by Aramco (62.5%) and Sinopec (37.5%). The project aims to maximize operational synergies and create additional value through introducing a state-of-the-art petrochemical unit, a large-scale mixed feed steam cracker with a 1.8 million tons per year capacity, and a 1.5 million tons per year aromatics complex with associated downstream derivatives integrated into the existing Yasref complex. This is expected to enhance Yasref’s ability to meet growing demand for high-quality petrochemical products.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, said: “The Yasref Venture Framework Agreement further deepens and elevates our strategic partnership with Sinopec. The planned expansion project solidifies our commitment to product innovation and diversification. As we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Sinopec in making Yasref a leading refining and petrochemicals joint venture, we aim to contribute to growing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in energy and chemicals.”

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Downstream President said: “Our strong relationship with Sinopec continues to build momentum. The planned Yasref expansion aligns with our downstream strategy to unlock the full potential of our resources, including converting up to four million barrels per day of crude oil into petrochemicals by 2030. In partnership with Sinopec, we aim to advance cutting-edge refining and petrochemical capabilities to deliver high-value products, create new opportunities, drive industrial innovation, and enable economic transformation. This highlights our strategic, long-term partnership with Sinopec and it is fitting that the announcement of this project coincides with Yasref’s 10th anniversary.”

Zhao Dong, Sinopec President, said: “Yasref, a flagship joint venture symbolizing China-Saudi energy cooperation, has not only served as a key driver for Saudi Arabia’s local economic growth but also actively advanced petrochemical industry upgrades. The Yasref expansion project represents a significant milestone in our bilateral partnership, ushering in a new phase of deeper and more far-reaching collaboration. We expect the Yasref expansion project to unlock new dimensions of collaborative potential as we navigate the energy transition. Sinopec and Aramco are poised to establish a world-class, integrated refining and petrochemical complex distinguished by comprehensive competitive advantages, aiming to redefine traditional energy cooperation models and expand new frontiers for more sustainable development.”

Yasref is one of a number of strategic partnerships between Aramco and Sinopec, which also include Sinopec Senmei (Fujian) Petroleum Company (SSPC); Sinopec SABIC Tianjin Petrochemical Co. (SSTPC); Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company (FREP); and a new integrated refining and petrochemical complex being developed in Fujian Province, China. Through such projects, the two groups aim to strengthen energy security, fuel industrial innovation, foster long-term co-operation, and contribute to the global economy.

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

Media Relations: liushan@sinopec.com

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

About Sinopec

Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) is a listed company on domestic and international stock exchanges with integrated upstream, midstream and downstream operations, and strong oil & petrochemical core businesses. Sinopec Group (China Petrochemical Corporation), the holding parent company of Sinopec, is the largest refining company and the second largest chemical company in the world. It has been ranking among the top 5 on Fortune's Global 500 List for many years. https://www.sinopec.com

