The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has signed an agreement with Sadad Electronic Payment Gateway on the sidelines of Comex Global Technology Show 2024, aimed at introducing electronic payment services for investors and business owners. Through this partnership, investors and business owners will gain seamless access to Sadad Gateway’s comprehensive payment platform, ensuring secure and efficient transactions within the Sultanate.

As per the agreement, self-service payment machines will be located at Masar Service Centres across various industrial cities under Madayn’s purview. The provided services, including payment kiosks and mobile applications, will empower users with convenient and secure payment options, enhancing their overall experience with Madayn’s services. The agreement was signed by Khalid bin Sulaiman Al Salehi, Director of Industrial Incubations and Innovation at the Industrial Innovation Academy from Madayn’s part, and Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Hosni, CEO of Sadad Gateway.

Madayn aims to boost efficiency and productivity through this agreement by introducing self-service payment machines, streamlining payment processes, and reducing the need for investors and employees to leave their premises for transactions. The agreement also supports digital transformation by promoting advanced technologies and electronic payment systems, aligning with global trends, and elevating user experience with smooth payment methods, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, the agreement incorporates training national cadres in the maintenance of electronic payment machines, money collection, and FinTech software, and providing maintenance opportunities for SMEs.