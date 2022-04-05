The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has launched its annual Ramadan charity campaign to distribute donation boxes of Omani products to the target community segments with the aim of supporting families with limited income in the various wilayats. Held in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan, the campaign is taking place in coordination with the walis’ offices and voluntary teams in the various governorates where Madayn’s industrial cities are located: Al Rusayl, Samail, Nizwa, Sur, Suhar, Al Buraimi, Raysut, Thumrait, Mahas, in addition to the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone.

Madayn’s Ramadan charity campaign aims at providing the target segments with essential products and food supplies, and playing a role in promoting the local made products as the campaign team has coordinated with the Omani factories to donate their products.

The Social Responsibility Department at Madayn coordinated with a number of Omani factories through communication and field visits to donate essential consumer products, in addition to its purchase of additional necessary products and supplies before bringing together the donated products in boxes ready for distribution.

To facilitate delivery of the donation boxes to the target segments, Madayn’s Social Responsibility Department supervised the logistics operations and coordinated with the social development committees at the walis’ offices within the geographical reach of the industrial cities.

The companies participating in this year’s campaign are: Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), Danat A'Zaman Company (Al Deyafa), Nizwa Food Industries, A'Saffa Foods, Salalah Mills, Salalah Macaroni Company, National Detergent Company, Ataya International Investment (Modern Sohar Mills), Shahi Foods and Spices, City Corner Food Industry, Muscat Food Industries, Golden Baskets International, National Biscuit Industries, Al Sallan Food Industries, Oasis Water Company, Al Faisal Trading, National Tea Company, National United Dates Company, Al Bahja Group, Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives Company, Omani Packaging Company, Omani Euro Food Industries, Oman Flour Mills, Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, and Al Ahlia Converting Industries.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn’s Ramadan Charity Campaign aims at enhancing social responsibility projects and activities while also encouraging fruitful participation and cooperation among society members. Translating Madayn's continued commitment to social responsibility efforts, the campaign aims at instilling spirit of cooperation among investing companies in various industrial cities by encouraging them to donate their products to charitable organisations in the Sultanate.

