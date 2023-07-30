The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates "Madayn" has taken a significant step towards employee development and performance enhancement by introducing an online training platform named "Durbah". This platform, which was launched on Sunday under the auspices of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, aims at enhancing practical and scientific skills of employees in the industrial cities, while also fostering organisational performance by facilitating knowledge transfer and promoting continuous learning.

During the initial stage, the platform targets all Madayn’s employees, and in the second stage, the outreach will expand to include the workers in the companies and factories investing in the industrial cities.

Haneen Al Balushi, Durbah Project Manager, stated that the platform, which aligns with the Sultanate’s digital transformation initiatives, streamlines the entire training experience and offers the latest curricula and training methods through a unified training portfolio. “Durbah focuses on training a larger number of trainees, providing both synchronous and asynchronous learning environments to overcome any obstacles that may hinder training events, ensuring their continuity according to the annual plan, even amidst changing local and global conditions,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Al Balushi highlighted Durbah’s comprehensive training approach, consisting of two types of training: synchronous and asynchronous. “Synchronous training utilises video conferencing with the platform’s visual communication software, facilitating live visual communication and session recordings for future reference. On the other hand, asynchronous training relies on specialised courses and an electronic library with a vast array of 2,615 educational resources. These materials cover 1,570 topics on leadership and management and 1,045 subjects related to technology. This diverse range of resources allows participants to learn at their own pace, ensuring a flexible and effective learning experience,” she added.

This innovative platform comes with several features that reduce logistical expenses associated with physical training courses, as it provides electronic courses within the platform itself, facilitates the issuance of electronic training certificates, creates personalised training plans for the employees and departments based on training tracks, and customises courses and training materials according to the trainee’s specific needs.

Looking ahead, Durbah plans to offer courses in general and specialised skills, as well as launch applications for tablets and mobile phones, and collaborate with national training platforms to enhance and enrich the content quality further.