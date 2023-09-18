The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” has launched a campaign aimed at clearing abandoned vehicles from Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, as part of its ongoing efforts to elevate the quality of services in the industrial hub. This campaign, conducted in close coordination with relevant authorities, is geared towards restructuring the industrial city to meet modern standards, supporting business growth and sustainability, while maintaining a steadfast focus on environmental, health, and safety preservation.

In this regard, the following statement was issued by Madayn: “The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is pleased to announce the launch of a campaign dedicated to the removal of abandoned vehicles from its lands within Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City. Owners of these vehicles are kindly requested to cooperate by removing them within a two-week period from the date of this announcement. Madayn bears no responsibility for any damages that may occur during the vehicle removal process, as abandoned vehicles will be handled in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.”

As one of the oldest service industrial cities in Muscat Governorate and recognising the importance of maintaining the highest levels of security, safety, and environmental standards, a decision was made to transfer the affiliation of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City to Madayn. This move is aimed at replanning the industrial city, enhancing its infrastructure, and fostering a more conducive working environment.

After Madayn assumed management of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, particularly managing the industrial blocks (142, 144, 146, 154, and 158), a tender was awarded for the consultancy services project for the rehabilitation and redesigning of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City. Madayn has also prepared a three-year implementation plan for Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City project, and has identified the proposed industrial activities to address their respective situations. Furthermore, the management’s office of the industrial city has been completed and Masar Service Centre is now operational, providing a wide range of services to investors. Additionally, road repair works have been completed in Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City.