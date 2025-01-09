In line with Madayn’s ongoing efforts to enhance local content and support the industrial sector in the Sultanate, a key agreement was inked between National Aluminium Products Company (NAPCO) and Oman Aluminium Cast Company at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, in the presence of Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn.

Under this agreement, Oman Aluminium Cast will supply NAPCO with a newly developed raw material, which has successfully passed all necessary qualification tests. Oman Aluminium Cast Company relies on Sohar Aluminium for the supply of raw metal, and it then manufactures billets, which serve as the primary raw material for NAPCO. These billets are used to produce aluminium profiles that meet the needs of both local and global markets.

This collaboration underscores the significance of cooperation between Omani companies to contribute to boosting the national economy, developing local industries, and enhancing the quality of Omani products to meet global standards. The agreement also plays a key role in generating local employment opportunities and reinforces Oman’s position as a regional leader in the aluminium industry.

Eng. Abdullah Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, said the agreement reflects both companies’ commitment to integration and supports Oman Vision 2040 by emphasising on the significant role played by local products and content in enhancing the national economy.

The signing of this agreement is part of broader efforts driven by the integrated Aluminium Economic Cluster team in Suhar Industrial City. The team is overseen by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, National Programme for Economic Diversification “Tanwee”, National Programme for Private Sector and Foreign Trade Development “Nazdaher”, and the Industrial Innovation Academy. The cluster aims to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a global hub for aluminium production by attracting new investments and developing advanced manufacturing industries.