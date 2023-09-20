Dubai, United Arab Emirates - In thrilling news for Arab music enthusiasts, Madame Tussauds Dubai unveiled the wax figure of the legendary Arab artist, Majid Al Mohandis, adding another prominent celebrity to its star-studded lineup. The grand revelation unfolded at a captivating 'side-by-side' event followed by a meet and greet with the press, held within the enchanting confines of Madame Tussauds Dubai at Bluewaters.

During the time of becoming a musician, he purchased his first instrument, an oud to practice and improve his skills in song writing and composition. The Saudi-Iraqi singer and composer, Majid studied Engineering in Baghdad, hence the nickname “Al Mohandis” which means “the engineer” in Arabic have been lovingly bestowed upon him by his fans. The prolific singer has also earned himself the titles of “the Prince” and “Voice of a Diamond” and ''the Engineer of the Arabic song” due to his talent and success in the Arab world.

Majid Al Mohandis is known for his soulful voice and his music that is characterized by its emotional depth and powerful vocals for over 20 years. Majid has won various awards, smashed chart records, and sold out stadiums for decades. He has been featured in GQ men of the year in 2022 as one of the legendary Arab singers. Majid also believes in and supports young talent - he co-hosted the show, Saudi Idol, in 2022 with the intent to show the world how young Saudis have significant talent that is overlooked. He has much yet to achieve, and there are no signs of slowing down just yet.

The decision to immortalise him in wax was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from his dedicated fan base, who have eagerly awaited this moment. At this remarkable gathering, Majid Al Mohandis stood face to face with his wax figure, a moment filled with excitement and shared with media representatives and influential personalities.

The creation of the wax figure involved a meticulous and extensive collaboration between Madame Tussauds skilled artists and a dedicated team working closely with Majid Al Mohandis himself.

The meticulously crafted wax figure of Majid exudes his distinct persona, it wears a bespoke suit that resonates with his unique identity and is in perfect sync with his facial and body expressions.

On this note, Majid Al Mohandis said: “I was eagerly anticipating the wax figure unveiling and I was stricken by the similarities it had to my physical appearance, the facial expressions and the body language. Today, this figure is yet another milestone which I looked forward to share and celebrate with my friends, the people who love me, my audience and the media.”

Expressing her excitement, Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Majid Al Mohandis to Madame Tussauds Dubai and offer his fans a truly immersive experience. Our team has dedicated countless hours to ensure that the wax figure genuinely reflects the artist's persona and presence. We invite fans from around the world to come and enjoy the figure of this legendary Arab artist."

The figure of Majid Al Mohandis will be placed in the A-List Music Party Zone alongside icons like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.

The addition of Majid Al Mohandis figure to the prestigious Madame Tussauds Dubai line-up of superstars, further solidifies its commitment to showcasing the biggest names in the entertainment industry and celebrating Arab culture. Visitors will have the chance to explore interactive exhibits and engage with their favorite icons, including international stars and regional legends, making it a must-visit destination in Dubai.

