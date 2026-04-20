Cairo – Madaar Developments has launched its latest residential project, “The Hillage,” located in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City. The project is one of the last remaining prime land plots in Sheikh Zayed and is designed as a boutique development focused on privacy, exclusivity, and a unique lifestyle. Total investments exceed EGP 15 billion. The project introduces a modern residential model that combines innovative architectural design with a calm and peaceful living environment, offering a total of 1,000 residential units for those seeking distinction in West Cairo.

The Hillage has been unveiled as a landmark development in the real estate market, being established on the last remaining prime land plot in the heart of Sheikh Zayed City, making it a rare residential and investment opportunity in this vibrant location. It adopts a precise engineering vision focused on maximizing space efficiency and delivering a refined living experience defined by elegance and tranquility.

The project spans 100 feddans, with 86% of the total area dedicated to green spaces and car-free open areas, enhancing openness and psychological comfort. The development also features a stepped natural landscape that provides panoramic views across all units, along with a strategic location that seamlessly connects Sheikh Zayed City with the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road.

The Hillage introduces the “5 Minutes Walking” concept, which redefines modern living by placing all daily essentials within the project boundaries. This includes sports facilities, entertainment areas, retail outlets, and business services, allowing residents to access everything they need within minutes on foot, reducing reliance on cars and enhancing overall quality of life.

The project offers a wide range of premium residential units, including standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, serviced apartments, and residential buildings. The design ensures a smooth connection between private living spaces and open areas, encouraging a more interactive and vibrant lifestyle.

The Hillage also includes a fully integrated set of premium facilities, featuring a central commercial district that serves as a key hub for retail and services, as well as a fully equipped sports and social club. These facilities form the heart of the community, providing residents with comfort, recreation, and convenience.

Eng. Ahmed Ehab, CEO of Madaar Developments, said that “the project represents a strategic milestone in the company’s expansion plans, especially as it is located on one of the last prime land plots in Sheikh Zayed. He noted that such low-density, smart communities offer strong and fast investment returns due to accelerated execution plans and shorter delivery timelines, which increase asset value in a short period of time.”

He added that “Madaar’s vision focuses on delivering an innovative residential destination that prioritizes quality of life and long-term value, strengthening its position as a leading real estate developer in Egypt. The company aims to continuously offer premium residential experiences that exceed customer expectations and align with global standards.”

Madaar Developments, established in 2015 as part of SUNRISE Resorts & Hotels, continues to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market. Guided by its philosophy “Generosity at Heart,” the company focuses on creating integrated residential and coastal communities that combine luxury, comfort, and sustainability.

Its strategy is built on creating a unique identity for each project, supported by its strong hospitality background. This is reflected in its successful portfolio, including “Azha Ain Sokhna” and “Azha Ras El Hekma,” which are among Egypt’s leading coastal developments.

With the launch of “The Hillage” in Sheikh Zayed, Madaar continues to accelerate construction and expand its land portfolio in West Cairo and the North Coast. The company reaffirmed its commitment to developing innovative residential destinations that align with the evolving real estate market and redefine premium living in Egypt, with further project launches planned throughout the year.