Advancing Dubai’s Vision for a Sustainable and Future-Ready Advertising Sector

Dubai: Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, has announced the award of its latest tender to Hypermedia for the installation, operation, and commercial monetization of 21 digital Unipoles billboards at selected locations in the Jebel Ali area along Sheikh Zayed Road.

The award followed a transparent and competitive process conducted in accordance with rigorous professional evaluation criteria, through a public tender bearing reference number MM/COM/26-0010. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to building an advertising sector rooted in governance, innovation, and sustainability, one that keeps pace with the latest global industry trends and accelerates digital transformation and automation across the out‑of‑home advertising market, while applying best‑in‑class technical standards in every detail, including the selection of asset types, sizes, and optimal installation locations.

These advertising assets form part of Mada Media’s development plans to consolidate a smarter, more organised, and more innovative out-of-home advertising ecosystem that supports the quality of Dubai’s urban landscape and reinforces its standing as a global city at the forefront of advanced technological solutions. The locations of these assets were carefully selected, positioned along one of the Emirate’s most prominent economic zones and one of the country’s most dynamic corridors, Sheikh Zayed Road, distinguished by its high traffic density and strategic importance across multiple economic sectors, including the OOH advertising market.

Mada Media’s strategy of offering advertising assets through public tenders reinforces investor confidence in the integrity and transparency of its processes. It also advances the company’s ambition to build a next‑generation out‑of‑home infrastructure defined by innovation, efficiency, and aligned with Dubai’s rapid economic growth and urban expansion. In doing so, it enriches the emirate’s experience for residents and visitors alike by safeguarding its distinctive visual identity and harmonious urban landscape, fully in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “Mada Media is guided by Dubai’s ambitious vision for the future of the out-of-home advertising sector, working to translate it into tangible reality through the adoption of the latest industry technologies, driving digital transformation and programmatic advertising, and maintaining a careful balance between providing distinguished investment opportunities across the Emirate and preserving the aesthetic of its urban landscape and the authenticity of its visual identity. We also place considerable emphasis on ensuring a balanced geographic distribution of advertising assets, achieving harmony across the Emirate’s various urban zones while simultaneously improving the efficiency and investment returns of these assets.

“Sheikh Zayed Road is one of the Emirate’s most prominent urban corridors, and it is essential that the advertising assets along it reflect standards befitting the city’s stature. Hypermedia has demonstrated throughout its distinguished track record the capability to meet these requirements, through its adherence to technical and regulatory standards and traffic safety requirements, and its ability to deliver advertising solutions that combine economic viability with visual quality.”

Habib Wehbi, Chairman & Group CEO of Hypermedia, said: “Dubai has consistently set the benchmark for how cities embrace innovation to enhance the urban experience. This award reflects a shared ambition with Mada Media to advance the next generation of outdoor media infrastructure along one of the region’s most important corridors.

“At Hypermedia, we believe the future of outdoor advertising lies at the intersection of technology, data, design, and measurable impact. Through this project, we look forward to delivering world-class digital media assets that contribute to Dubai’s evolving landscape, create greater value for brands, and reinforce the city’s position as a global leader in innovation and smart urban development.”

Mada Media continues, through its comprehensive strategy, to collaborate with government and private entities to build a sustainable and innovative out-of-home advertising sector that reinforces Dubai’s standing as a world-leading hub in infrastructure, technology, and the creative economy. The company remains committed to its pivotal role in energising the sector through regular public tenders for diverse portfolios of advertising assets strategically distributed across the Emirate.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to organise, develop and manage the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.

About Hypermedia

As creators of impact, Hypermedia, a subsidiary of W Group Holding, empowers brands with intelligent DOOH and retail media experiences. Our extensive OOH network across the UAE integrates cutting-edge, technology-driven media with strategically positioned prime locations. Leveraging advanced real-time AI-powered pDOOH, we deliver tailored solutions that maximize engagement and effectiveness for advertisers.