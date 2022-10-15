Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The Authority for Social Contributions (Ma'an) showcased a diverse array of digital platforms designed to support the social sector in Abu Dhabi as part of the Authority’s emphatic participation at GITEX Global 2022.

Ma’an partook part in the premier technology event through the pavilion of the Abu Dhabi Government, and the platforms and initiatives under its spotlight were particularly focused on developing and encouraging the capabilities of social entrepreneurs and social start-ups in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Through its stand, Ma’an offered visitors a glimpse into its flagship platforms such ‘Ma’an Mentorship Platform’, ‘Ma’an Upskilling Platform’, ‘Ma’an Social Contribution Platform’, as well as the key themes and initiatives of the Ma'an Social Incubator (MSI), the Accelerator for Innovative Social Work in Abu Dhabi.

Through its innovative virtual platform called ‘Ma’an Mentorship Platform’, the authority facilitates a virtual networking space for trainers and mentors to offer specialised lectures and training programmes for entrepreneurs and emerging social startups to enable them to take their business to the next level. The ‘Ma'an Upskilling Platform’, on the other hand, serves as a learning management system for entrepreneurs to improve their skills, develop innovative projects, and deliver the desired social impact. These platforms are open to all Ma’an-certified social impact enterprises.

Through the ‘Ma’an Social Contributions Collection Platform’, the Authority allows community members and companies to make financial contributions to support projects, initiatives, and solutions that achieve Abu Dhabi’s social priorities. Through this multi-channel platform, the authority offers a host of programmes and initiatives it has developed and managed singlehandedly or in partnership with like-minded organisations from the third sector to tackle a specific social priority.

Established in February 2019, Ma’an aims to promote partnership and collaboration between the public, private and third sectors to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to various social priorities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Until the end of 2021, the Ma'an Social Incubator offered financial support to the tune of AED11 million collected through the contributions made by community members and the public and private sectors. This support was allocated to incubate 64 social enterprises, support 21 existing non-profit programmes, and accelerate the development and growth of innovative social impact projects that provide specialised services and products to more than 30,000 beneficiaries within Abu Dhabi community.

Among of the key themes spotlighted by MSI over its previous editions were technical innovation in the fields of education technologies, and financial literacy for individuals. MSI’s current cohort focuses on social innovation that supports environmental sustainability and the circular economy.

Ma’an recently announced the launch of its Accreditation for Social Enterprises, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the UAE that provides socially-driven organisations with branding recognition stamp to signify their status as a socially certified enterprise.

-Ends-

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an drives social innovation and builds a culture of social contribution and participation to address social priorities in the Abu Dhabi Emirate. Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

The Authority has launched several pioneering programmes through its five pillars of work - Social Impact Bonds, Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, Social Investment Fund, Community Engagement and Outreach Management to deliver solutions and make life-changing differences for Abu Dhabi residents. To this end, Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based organisations and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering. Ma’an is a ‘Ghadan 21’ accelerator programme initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi to become one of the best places in the world to invest, live, work and visit.

For more information on Ma’an, visit maan.gov.ae. or keep up to date with the latest news and events on: