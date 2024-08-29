Patient had temporal arteritis, which is inflammation of the medium-sized vessels of the temporal artery and requires prompt medical attention

Headache Clinic at Mubadala Health Dubai provides specialized treatment for headaches, enabling sufferers to regain control of their lives

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mubadala Health Dubai, part of the M42 group, provides specialized treatment for headaches, enabling sufferers to regain control of their lives. Utilizing the latest research, innovative treatments and a holistic approach, Mubadala Health Dubai’s newly launched Headache Clinic aims to improve the quality of life for patients with headaches and chronic migraines. Recently, it helped treat a 75-year-old patient who risked possible blindness due to a misdiagnosed condition.

The patient had been experiencing uncontrollable headaches for the past few months and had previously been misdiagnosed with migraines. Due to the persistence of these headaches, the patient was referred to Mubadala Health Dubai, where a correct diagnosis of temporal arteritis was made by Dr. Mohammad Aghil Ghatali, Consultant Neurologist. Temporal arteritis is an inflammation of the medium-sized vessels of the temporal artery. This condition commonly causes severe, localized headaches typically felt in the temples. Other symptoms may include scalp tenderness, jaw pain while chewing and visual disturbances. Notably, temporal arteritis can lead to visual loss, which poses a significant risk of blindness if left untreated.

Inflammation of the temporal arteries can affect the arteries that supply blood to the eyes, leading to reduced blood flow and potentially causing sudden vision loss. This condition, known as anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, can result in permanent blindness if not treated quickly. It’s crucial to start treatment with corticosteroids as soon as possible to reduce inflammation and prevent serious complications like blindness.

Dr. Ghatali said: “I saw the patient in the clinic’s corridor rocking and pacing due to his pain. Immediate treatment with high-dose prednisone not only relieved the patient’s headache but also prevented potential blindness. This success story highlights the importance of accurate diagnosis and timely intervention.”

The patient commented: “It was due to Dr. Ghatali’s extensive experience that my condition was identified and treated. I am finally free of my debilitating symptoms, and I was shocked to learn that I could have gone blind if my condition hadn’t been caught in time.”

Giant cell arteritis is a type of vasculitis, which means inflammation of the blood vessels. It is an autoimmune disease, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues. In this case, the immune system attacks the blood vessels in the head. Both rheumatologists, who specialize in autoimmune diseases, and neurologists, who focus on the nervous system, work together to manage conditions like giant cell arteritis and other similar diseases.

As part of the clinic’s multidisciplinary approach, the patient was then referred to Dr. Nathalie Chalhoub, Consultant Rheumatologist at Mubadala Health Dubai. Giant cell arteritis, also known as temporal arteritis, is a type of vasculitis, characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels. It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, specifically targeting the blood vessels in the head. Both rheumatologists, who specialize in autoimmune diseases, and neurologists, who focus on the nervous system, collaborate to manage conditions such as giant cell arteritis and other similar diseases.

The clinic treats a variety of headaches from migraines to cluster, tension and sinus headaches. Its team of experts conducts thorough evaluations, including medical history reviews and physical examinations, to accurately diagnose the type and the cause of headaches and provide continuous support throughout the treatment journey.

To take a step towards living a headache-free life book an appointment by calling 800 77. For further information on Mubadala Health Dubai, please visit: https://mubadalahealthdubai.com

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of M42’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services with international standards for adults and children, and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from over 30 clinical specialties across M42’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical and pediatric specialty clinics, day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms, and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

Mubadala Health Dubai is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealthdubai

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care. The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.