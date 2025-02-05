40-year-old describes her experience at the hospital as ‘a magical journey with a fairytale ending’

Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi redefines outcomes in complex ophthalmology cases, emphasizing the importance of a second opinion

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: A Yemeni woman, left blind since childhood due to a misdiagnosis, has had her eyesight restored after receiving life-changing surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group. The 40-year-old described her experience as “a magical journey with a fairytale ending.”

Hanaa Mahdi Saleh Ali could only see blurred lights and struggled with basic daily activities. Her condition had a profound impact on her education, independence and quality of life. Over the years, her father consulted numerous eye specialists in different parts of the world, but, despite their efforts, she was diagnosed with permanent vision loss caused by night blindness and severe cataracts, which obscured an underlying retinal issue.

This year (2024), Hanaa’s sister, who lives in the UAE, learned about how Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi was using the latest technologies to carry out innovative work and encouraged Hanaa to seek treatment there. In October, Hanaa traveled to the UAE, where Dr. Syed M. Asad Ali, a Consultant Ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery at the hospital, diagnosed her with gyrate atrophy, a rare inherited condition, along with advanced cataracts and cystoid macular edema. The hospital’s International Patient Services team offers a comprehensive range of eye care assessments, diagnostics and both surgical and non-surgical treatments, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global healthcare hub.

Hanaa said: “Losing my vision when I was 10 years old was very difficult, especially as a child as I couldn’t play outside with my friends or even do my day-to-day activities, such as reading or even eating normally. After hearing about the work conducted at Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, I realized there was still hope that my eyesight may be restored. I was apprehensive, but Dr. Syed and the team’s encouragement helped me feel more positive and hopeful for a successful outcome.”

A complex case

Gyrate atrophy is a rare genetic condition that causes a buildup of a substance called ornithine. It is diagnosed through medical history, eye examination, genetic testing and retinal imaging. The surgery to remove Hanaa’s cataracts using ultrasound required careful planning, precise execution and clear communication of the risks.

A ray of hope

In November 2024, Dr. Syed M. Asad Ali performed successful surgeries on both of Hanaa's eyes, restoring her vision after 30 years of blindness. He said: “At Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, we leverage the legacy and expertise of our London counterpart to offer advanced treatments and services across the UAE. Hanaa was initially diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa and congenital cataract, but we later identified the correct issue as gyrate atrophy with advanced cataracts and cystoid macular edema. Both conditions can present peripheral vision loss or changes in the retina.”

A new beginning

Hanaa added: “Since I got my vision back, I have started appreciating the little things in life more. Being able to see my family’s faces is a blessing that I will never be thankful enough for. The joy of reconnecting with the world visually is indescribable. Dr. Syed, Dr. Esmaeil Mohammad Arbabi, Consultant Ophthalmologist, the nurses and the front staff were all very supportive and amazing, and I thank them every day in my prayers for all their efforts. It has been 30 years since I last saw things. Although it has been a very long time, I still remember everything clearly: my family's faces, the sky, the trees and the sea. I advise everyone who suffers from a similar medical condition, or any challenging conditions, to never give up. Belief is the key! And with all the medical advancements we now have, it is a blessing from Allah.”

Dr. Ali expressed his pride in the success of the surgery, saying: “This case highlights the transformative potential of advanced ophthalmological care. We are thrilled with Hanaa’s progress, and she is now continuing her aftercare in her home country, where we remain in contact to ensure her long-term well-being.”

At Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, patients like Hanaa find not just treatment but renewed opportunities to embrace life’s beauty, proving that miracles can indeed happen when expertise and compassion come together.

For more information on Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, visit https://moorfields.ae/about/moorfields-abu-dhabi or call (+971) 2 635 6161.

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Centre, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Moorfields Eye Hospital Center, Abu Dhabi is a partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital London and M42. M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi is a renowned extension of Moorfields Eye Hospital London, the world’s oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching, and research.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi and Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai unit in their mission to provide the highest standard of eye care, leveraging the legacy and expertise of their London counterpart to offer advanced treatments and services across the United Arab Emirates.