ICLDC research has identified a new potential biomarker for predicting Type 2 diabetes and its complications

ICLDC designated as an ‘Active Research Site’ by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for its dedication to medical research excellence

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the M42 group, announces a series of significant achievements in diabetes treatment and research. This year, nine ICLDC-authored research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed international journals, solidifying its status as a global leader in diabetes research.

Its research has appeared in prestigious international journals, including the International Journal of Obesity, Diabetes Obesity and Metabolism, Obesity Medicine and Diabetes, and Metabolism Research and Reviews and Cardiovascular Diabetology. These open-access publications provide critical insights into the effectiveness of novel treatments, including Tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and Inclisiran (Leqvio). As a result, these studies have established new approaches for digital-based diabetes education methods for people observing Ramadan fasting and identified a new potential biomarker for predicting Type 2 diabetes and its complications.

Last year, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) officially designated ICLDC as an “Active Research Site”, recognising its high rate of scientific publications and solidifying its position as a leading institution in the field of diabetes research. The prestigious award, given to only three organisations, underscores ICLDC’s dedication to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, said, “These recognitions are a testament of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre’s commitment to exploring and addressing diabetes, which is prevalent in the UAE. I am very proud of our research team’s dedication and their significant contributions to understanding and treating this complex disease and ultimately, on improving the health and well-being of our community.”

ICLDC has also been recognised as the top recruiting site for the international multi-centre research study ADOPT (Asian Diabetes Outcomes Prevention Trial), not just in the UAE, but worldwide. ICLDC’s exceptional contribution to the ADOPT study goes beyond the borders of the UAE, positioning it as a prominent recruiting site on an international scale. Dr. Hani Sabour lead ICLDC's research team in this study, with crucial support by Dr. Nader Lessan, Dr. Farhana Bin Lootah, and Dr. Omar Al Hariri, alongside co-investigators Sameera Al Ahmad and Magda Alfukaha. The team’s collective efforts resulted in reaching its pre-specified recruitment target in less than a year and was asked to double its target due to its outstanding performance, highlighting its pivotal role in global diabetes research.

Dr. Nader Lessan, Consultant Endocrinologist and Clinical Lead for Research at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, commented, “This accomplishment reflects the commitment and enthusiasm of our team in the pursuit of advancing medical knowledge through research and education related to this disease. Our ability to build successful relationships with both international and local partners, including the National Heart Centre Singapore and the contract research organisation, RAY, have been crucial in this success. We take pride in our role as active contributors to the research community in the UAE and anticipate making additional valuable contributions in this field."

ICLDC continues to increase awareness about diabetes causes, risks, and the importance of early detection. Through increasing awareness around the causes of diabetes, its risks and the importance of early detection, in addition to the need to accelerate research and innovation in the field, ICLDC is working to find solutions to combat this complex disease and enhance the well-being of the community.

-Ends-

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), an M42 company, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – Major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with the World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, please visit www.icldc.ae

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Senior Media Relations Manager

Weber Shandwick

e-mail: mfarah@webershandwick.com