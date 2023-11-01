The newly established catheterization laboratory (cath lab) at Healthpoint will welcome patients needing treatment for vascular conditions

New same-day procedures will enable patients to be discharged earlier and recover in the comfort of their homes

The cath lab is an essential service to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease and wider heart conditions

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, an M42 company, is launching a new, state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory (cath lab) at its hospital in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, to treat a range of vascular conditions. It has introduced several minimally invasive vascular procedures at the new laboratory beneficial for patients with blocked arteries, patients needing vascular access for dialysis, patients with swollen legs as a result of conditions like deep vein thrombosis, and women suffering from unexplained chronic pelvic pain. The application of this technology will save time and allow patients to complete their treatment within a day.

The cath lab will be led by a multidisciplinary team of western board-certified experts, including vascular consultants, radiology technicians, allied health and nursing staff, who are experts in the field of vascular medicine.

Dr. Khalil Afsh, Head of Vascular Medicine and Surgery Services and Healthpoint Medical Director said: “We could not be prouder of this achievement for M42 and Healthpoint. Patients within the UAE and across the region will benefit from our state-of-the-art catheterization laboratory suite that can help treat multiple vascular conditions. Our world-class level of care and the holistic approach we take with patients, combined with this cutting-edge technology has the potential to impact quality-of-life significantly and positively.”

Dr. Patrik Tosenovsky, Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon at Healthpoint, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved with the state-of-the-art vascular catheterization laboratory at Healthpoint. The laboratory not only functions to treat most arterial conditions but also serves as a diagnostic tool that can be considered the gold standard in deep vein diagnostics. It is commonly known that a miniature ultrasound is required to correctly diagnose patients with deep vein pathology. Our top-of-the-range scanner used in the lab is invaluable and able to identify otherwise un-detectable blockages in the venous system. This new service helps to treat vascular issues at its root and diagnose patients who have previously struggled to find the source of their condition.”

The cath lab will be of great value to diabetic patients who are prone to developing blockage in their arteries. The lab will be working in conjunction with Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of M42’s network of world-class healthcare providers, to treat patients who need arterial services.

For women who have had two or more children and are affected by chronic pelvic pain, the medical team will be able to help identify blockages in pelvic veins and can also repair the vein with the help of the lab. This has life-changing potential for women suffering from chronic pelvic pain.

“One of the key benefits of the catheterization laboratory is that the recovery is quick, and the outcome is the same or better in comparison to the traditional open vascular surgery. We make a small incision, that is two to five millimeters in length and use a balloon or stent to open the blocked vein or artery. Once the procedure is complete, we use a special closure device that helps repair the point of entry to the artery. The procedure usually takes an hour or less, and a few hours after, the patient is ready to be checked out,” added Dr. Tosenovsky.

Patients who have developed a venous blockage, which is often seen after deep vein thrombosis, can also seek treatment in the cath lab. These patients often suffer from pain while walking or may develop skin color changes in their leg, or even an ulcer. Most of them have to wear compression stockings on a daily basis to control their symptoms. With Healthpoint’s laboratory, patients with venous diseases get the unique chance to be diagnosed and properly treated.

To learn more about Healthpoint’s vascular medicine services, please visit: https://healthpoint.ae/services/vascular-medicine-and-surgery/

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, an M42 company, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and four centers of excellence: Bariatric Surgery & Weight Loss, Dentistry, Musculoskeletal Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

