The conference marked a pivotal moment in maternal health in the UAE and beyond

Themes included innovations in obstetric care technologies, approaches to managing high-risk pregnancies, and the role of research and data-driven practices in advancing maternal health

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, recently hosted its inaugural Obstetric Medicine Conference. The groundbreaking event on January 10 attracted nearly 200 attendees eager to learn more about maternal healthcare innovations in the UAE and beyond. Centered around the theme 'Pioneering Innovations and Navigating the Future of Maternal Health’, the conference offered a platform for the public, medical professionals, researchers and healthcare innovators to collaborate, learn and shape the future of obstetric medicine.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, over 295,000 women die each year from pregnancy-related complications globally – many of which could be prevented with better technology and care protocols.[1] Aligned with M42’s mission to enhance global healthcare standards, this pioneering conference highlighted revolutionary advancements in obstetric care, such as genome screening for high-risk pregnancies. Renowned experts and thought leaders in the field shared valuable insights, fostering meaningful discussions around topics related to perinatal mental health, fetal cardiac remodeling in pregnancies complicated by gestational diabetes, and more. Attendees enjoyed keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions and specialized workshops designed to encourage collaboration and networking among healthcare professionals. Maternal healthcare is at a turning point, and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is at the forefront of this transformation.

Conference Chairs Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Dr. Rabia Zahid, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, led the event. Dr. Zaher said, “Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is committed to setting new benchmarks in maternal healthcare, both in the UAE and globally. As the only private hospital in the region with a dedicated Fetal Medicine Unit and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), we are proud to serve as a key referral center for high-risk pregnancies. Our approach combines cutting-edge medical expertise with compassionate care, ensuring the best outcomes for mothers and their children. By fostering collaboration among leading minds in obstetric medicine, we aim to drive significant progress in maternal and neonatal health worldwide.”

Dr. Zahid added, “This conference was more than an event; it was a call to action for the medical community to embrace innovation, share expertise and collectively elevate the standards of maternal and neonatal care. By equipping professionals with transformative knowledge, we aimed to create a safer, healthier future for mothers and their babies.”

The event was accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) for seven CME hours, providing attendees with valuable educational and professional development opportunities.

