The test is powered by the latest DNA sequencing techniques, unavailable anywhere else in the UAE

The approach is highly individualized, taking into consideration each person's unique microbiome composition and health goals

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, the global tech-enabled health powerhouse based in Abu Dhabi, is set to revolutionize gut health with the launch of the M42 Microbiome Wellness Program. This groundbreaking initiative, available exclusively at M42, combines advanced DNA sequencing technology with personalized consultations to set new standards for well-being. The program is available at Mubadala Health Dubai, emphasizing M42's commitment to redefining health and wellness globally. It is set to be launched at other M42 assets such as Healthpoint in the future.

Dr. Pranab Gyawali, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, believes that optimizing the microbiome is a transformative path to overall health. Recent advancements in DNA technology and AI have paved the way for a unique microbiome test using cutting-edge sequencing techniques. This test generates a comprehensive 60-page report, providing valuable insights for personalized recommendations by healthcare professionals.

Describing the microbiome, Dr. Gyawali said: “It's truly a new, exciting frontier that not many people are aware of. In a nutshell, the microbiome comprises the diverse community of bacteria, viruses and fungi residing within the intestine. These microorganisms, along with the metabolites they produce, play a crucial role in various bodily functions such as immunity, digestion and brain functioning. We now recognize the significance of these products in contributing to and enhancing the overall well-being of the body.”

The exclusive program, featuring the advanced shotgun metagenomic sequencing technology provides quick turnaround times and is licensed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. It offers tailored solutions for diverse health goals, from addressing gut issues to enhancing sports performance, weight management and diabetes management.

Dr. Gyawali focuses on improving the quality of life for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients through personalized dietary advice. Beyond digestion and immunity, ongoing research explores links between the microbiome and conditions like autoimmune diseases and neurodegenerative disorders.

The program holds potential in sports performance by targeting specific gut bacteria that enhance athletic abilities through lactic acid metabolism and muscle recovery promotion.

For further information on Mubadala Health Dubai, please visit: https://mubadalahealthdubai.com

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of M42’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services with international standards for adults and children, and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from over 30 clinical specialties across M42’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical and pediatric specialty clinics, day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms, and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

Mubadala Health Dubai is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealthdubai

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem. M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care. M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.