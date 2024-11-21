Subject-matter experts from the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) and the Omics Centre of Excellence to demonstrate M42’s strength in leading population-scale genomics and laboratory medicine

M42’s NRL plays a vital role in UAE’s healthcare sector, performing more than 10 million diagnostic tests annually

The Emirati Genome Program (EGP), operated by the Omics Centre of Excellence, is reshaping health in the UAE and beyond by promoting prevention, precision and prediction in clinical practice



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, a global health leader powered by technology, continues to pioneer artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics-driven medical and clinical solutions as part of its mission to revolutionize health in the UAE and globally. The largest healthcare company in the Middle East will showcase the unparalleled spectrum of diagnostic capabilities at the ADLM Middle East Conference and Exposition, held 23-24 November 2024 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Spanning the full spectrum of diagnostics, M42’s offering is anchored by the advanced capabilities of the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) and the Omics Centre of Excellence and supported by a world-class team of clinical experts. Organized by the Association of Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare, the event will bring together leading laboratory medicine professionals to explore current trends in diagnostic innovation.

M42’s National Reference Laboratory plays a vital role in the UAE’s healthcare landscape, performing over 10 million diagnostic tests annually. It leverages scientific expertise, AI and advanced connectivity to develop proprietary solutions that detect complex disorders in an efficient, high-quality environment. It covers the full diagnostic spectrum with over 5,000 tests available across its 10 state-of-the-art laboratories. This robust testing capability elevates the quality and efficiency of laboratory services in the region, supporting comprehensive clinical needs and reducing turnaround times.

Dr. Laila AbdelWareth, Chief Executive Officer of NRL, said: “The National Reference Laboratory is committed to driving continuous medical education around laboratory medicine and bringing international best practices to the region. Our internationally accredited laboratories, operated by a world-class team of pathologists and clinical and biomedical scientists, bring specialized expertise across various disciplines of medicine. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements and adapting to the changing needs of the community, we continue to play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes, supporting public health initiatives driven in partnership with policymakers, and enhancing the overall healthcare infrastructure in the UAE.”

M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence is the operator of the Emirati Genome Program (EGP) led by the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi. Having sequenced the genomes of over 600,000 Emiratis, this national effort is transforming healthcare in the UAE, enabling the shift from a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to a precise, prevention-based one and setting a global benchmark for population genomics. The EGP has introduced large-scale initiatives, such as premarital screening and pharmacogenomics, enabled by comprehensive genetic data, allowing for early identification of genetic risks to empower patients with actionable insights, often shortening prolonged diagnostic journeys and alleviating financial burdens.

Dr. Val Zvereff, Medical Director of Clinical Genomics at M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence, said: “Through operating the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), M42 is revolutionizing healthcare in the UAE with population-scale genomic initiatives that enable preventive, precise and predictive care. Programs like premarital screening leverage comprehensive genetic data to identify hereditary risks early, while whole genome sequencing offers unparalleled diagnostic accuracy, increasing diagnostic yield for rare diseases by 31 percent compared to standard tests[1]. This transformative approach is reshaping healthcare delivery, moving beyond data collection to practical applications that empower clinicians with actionable insights. By advancing accurate diagnoses, tailored treatments and preventive care strategies, the EGP is redefining the standard of care and paving the way for a healthier future.”

The ADLM Middle East Conference and Exposition 2024 will witness industry experts discussing state-of-the-art research and technologies in laboratory medicine. Dr. Adrian G. Miller, Consultant Clinical Biochemist and Technical Director (Clinical Chemistry) at the National Reference Laboratory, will give a talk on ‘Implementing High-Sensitivity Troponin for Rapid Myocardial Infarction Assessment’ on November 23, while Dr. Zvereff, will present a session on ‘Unlocking the Clinical Potential of Population Genomics’ and Dr. AbdelWareth will be moderating the discussion entitled ‘Advances in Cardiac and Metabolic Diseases Testing’, on November 24. As the platinum sponsor of this global event, M42 experts will be present at Booth 65 to share an in-depth understanding of the technological advancement and innovation driving excellence at the National Reference Laboratory and Omics Centre of Excellence.

