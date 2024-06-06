The rapid execution of the multibillion-dirham deal showcased agility and strategic acumen

The deal made M42 the largest healthcare company in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE: M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, has won two prestigious awards at the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards. M42 secured both the M&A Deal of the Year and the Local Currency Loan Deal of the Year for the strategic acquisition of Diaverum.

The accolades demonstrate M42’s leadership in the healthcare industry and its commitment to advancing global health through innovative financing and strategic expansion. The acquisition of Diaverum, a leading global renal care service provider from Bridgepoint Group in April 2023, made M42 the largest healthcare company in the Middle East. The Diaverum deal instantly expanded M42's presence to 26 countries across Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

The acquisition enabled the introduction of healthcare services and healthtech solutions in new markets while enhancing M42’s renal care offerings in the GCC. Today, M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities.

The deal stands out due to its speed of execution and strategic alignment. M42 showed meticulous negotiation and a non-cumbersome security package despite being the company's first debt raised since it was established in 2022. The deal's structure strategically aligned repayments with the company's global operating cash flows, minimizing currency risk and optimizing debt management aligned with M42's long-term objectives.

James Sibley, Group Chief Financial Officer at M42 said, “This milestone is a great honor for both the M42 Investment team and the M42 Finance team. The successful execution of this deal demonstrates our dedication to reshaping the future of health through technology and strategic growth. We are proud of this recognition and remain focused on our mission to deliver the highest level of personalized, precise and preventive health solutions globally.”

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.