Reinforces M42’s partner of choice status and the continued advancement of the UAE’s healthcare capabilities benefitting people with advanced healthcare services

M42 will activate its world-class healthcare satellite clinics including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), and Healthpoint hospital

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As another sign of its expansion, M42, a tech-enabled global health powerhouse, today announced that it has entered into a strategic investment partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Defence to operate and manage Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh, Sharjah, providing access to world-class healthcare to potentially over three million people across the UAE’s northern areas.

To mark this strategic partnership, an investment agreement was signed by Major General Dr. Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri, the Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, and Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Force, His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42 and Chairman of M42, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

This partnership signals a significant step by the parties involved to continue the advancement of the UAE’s healthcare capabilities, meet the evolving needs of the growing population in the northern regions, and introduce state-of-the-art medical treatment and care for all.

M42 will provide comprehensive and specialized clinical services to communities in the UAE’s northern areas, including military personnel and their families, enabling access to the highest quality of healthcare. Benefiting over three million people across the northern regions, the partnership is set to transform the UAE’s healthcare landscape by further integrating the healthcare ecosystem in the country and delivering advanced healthcare services – including precise and preventative care - through a network of state-of-the-art satellite clinics, namely Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), and Healthpoint.

The partnership also reflects M42’s position as the partner of choice for world-class healthcare solutions in the country and expands its hospital footprint, adding Zayed Military Hospital – Al Batayeh to its global network of hospitals and clinics in 26 countries.

Dr. Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri, the executive director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, said: “We are pleased with the first-of-its-kind military-civilian partnership between the Ministry of Defence and M42 to deliver world-class medical services to our servicemen and women and their families, and the wider population of the northern regions of the UAE. This collaboration clearly reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare in the Armed Forces, while at the same time strengthening our role in the national health ecosystem to improve access to specialized medical care for a larger segment of society.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Defence is significant, expanding our healthcare footprint in the UAE and helping us deliver access to specialized healthcare to more people as part of our transformation agenda. Together with the Ministry of Defence, we are bringing advanced services and specialized expertise closer to the people in the northern regions, ensuring the highest quality of care for all.”

“M42’s strategic expansion into the UAE’s northern areas aligns with M42’s mission to transform healthcare delivery and make high-quality healthcare accessible to all segments of society. By integrating leading healthcare providers such as Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Amana Healthcare in Zayed Military Hospital – Al Batayeh, M42 will continue to redefine the standards of medical care in the region.”

The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defence comes on the back off M42’s expansion locally and internationally. Recently, M42 launched the first-of-its-kind, one-stop tech-enabled diabetes facility under the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre in Al Dhafra, further embedding specialized care to support the needs of people in Abu Dhabi. M42 has also partnered with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to launch the Amana Healthcare facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain, further expanding its regional footprint. These initiatives demonstrate M42’s commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions, highlight its growing influence in the region, and showcase its capacity to provide cutting-edge medical care on a global scale.

M42 is set to officially commence full-scale operations at Zayed Military Hospital – Al Batayeh in early 2025.