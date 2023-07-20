Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M42, an Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled healthcare company, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Japan’s National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST). The agreement, inked during the visit of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aims to share research around carbon ion therapy, an advanced form of radiation therapy used to treat cancer.

The two bodies will leverage their combined experience to further their understanding and knowledge of the technology. The collaboration is part of M42’s commitment to delivering world-class patient-centric care enabled by advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

Carbon ion therapy has gained significant interest globally due to advantageous physical and radiobiologic properties compared to photon-based therapy. It allows dose escalation to tumors while reducing radiation dose to adjacent normal tissues. There are currently 16 centers around the world treating with carbon ion radiotherapy. To date, it has been studied and proven effective for many types of malignancies. QST is the world leader in carbon ion therapy since 1994.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of M42, said: “We are honored to sign this MoC with QST, the leaders in charged particle radio therapy, marking a pivotal milestone in our quest to expand clinical research in this field. By working hand in hand, we are confident that our collaboration will enable optimal cancer care, further potential clinical indications for carbon ion therapy, and shape the future of healthcare in the region and beyond.”

Shigeo Koyasu, President of QST said: “It is wonderful to start research cooperation with M42. This MOC will promote widespread use of carbon ion radiotherapy and help build a healthy and long-lived society with zero cancer deaths.”

QST was established in 2016 and is striving to establish world-leading research and development platforms, explore new fields, and serve as a center for radiation protection and radiation emergency medicine.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.

About QST

The National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) was established in April 2016 to promote quantum science and technology in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

QST’s mission is to raise the level of quantum and radiological sciences and technologies through its commitment to research and development into quantum science and technology, the effect of radiation on humans, radiation emergency medicine, and the medical use of radiation.

To ensure that research and development delivers significant academic, social and economic impacts, and to maximize benefits from global innovation, QST is striving to establish world-leading research and development platforms, explore new fields, and serve as a center for radiation protection and radiation emergency medicine.