Abu Dhabi, UAE – M2 Capital Limited, the proprietary investment arm of M2 Group, a UAE-headquartered conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in digital asset solutions, has announced a $21 million strategic investment in the Nasdaq-listed AVAX One Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), which is focused on AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche ecosystem. This investment reflects M2 Capital’s long-term strategy to bridge global blockchain innovation with the growing appetite for compliant digital assets in the MENA region.

On September 22, 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems (Nasdaq: AGRI) announced that it will be renamed to AVAX One, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed treasury company dedicated to maximizing AVAX ownership on a per-share basis. With an initial PIPE financing round led by Hivemind Capital, which included M2 Capital and co-investor Cypher Capital, the new vehicle is projected to raise approximately $300 million, split between capital and AVAX token contributions, and aims to launch with over $420 million worth of AVAX on its balance sheet.

M2 Capital brings its regional expertise, market access, and deep understanding of institutional adoption trends to the table. M2 Capital will actively collaborate with fellow investors and ecosystem partners to support AVAX accumulation, strengthen network security, and catalyze new opportunities for Avalanche adoption.

Commenting on the investment, James Greenwood, Chief Executive Officer of M2 Capital, said: “Avalanche’s architecture has been built for the next era of blockchain solutions, and AVAX is its core economic engine. Our participation in this treasury demonstrates our conviction in the Avalanche ecosystem and our commitment to supporting its continued growth and adoption, as well as the growth and adoption of blockchain networks globally.”

Matt Zhang, Founder of Hivemind Capital and nominated Chairman of the AVAX One Board, said: “We’re grateful to M2 Capital for their support as we continue to advance Avalanche’s institutional growth story. The depth and diversity of participation we’ve seen reflects the industry’s recognition of Avalanche as a leading platform for onchain finance and reinforces the role AVAX One plays as the premiere, regulated gateway to that future.”

Avalanche is a high-speed, institutional-grade blockchain designed to serve as a foundational settlement layer for the future of global finance. AVAX, its native token, consistently ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a market capitalization of nearly $12 billion and a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $4 billion across its network. These metrics underscore both the scale and maturity of AVAX within the digital asset landscape, making it an attractive foundation for a professionally managed treasury vehicle.

The contribution to the AVAX Digital Asset Treasury is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives by M2 Capital to advance the adoption of institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. In July of this year, M2 Capital joined other leading investors and infrastructure partners in supporting the Sui Foundation and Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings Ltd. (formerly Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.) through a PIPE investment aimed at establishing a dedicated Sui Treasury. Following this, M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena ($ENA) as part of a strategic partnership earlier this month.

M2 Group is privately held and backed by institutional shareholders with deep roots in the UAE’s innovation economy, reinforcing long-term regional alignment and strategic access.

Note: The referenced $21 million amount reflects the approximate value of the investment at the time of signing.