Dubai, UAE: Lyve Global, an Abu Dhabi based B2B logistics SaaS platform enabling businesses to digitize their customer journey from order to payment to delivery – announces it has acquired a majority stake in Shopini World, a leading cross-border e-commerce logistics and solutions provider to businesses and consumers across MENA, with operational presence in the UAE, USA, UK, Turkey, and China.

Lyve’s acquisition of a majority stake in Shopini World reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthen its offering as the company plans to invest US$150 million in high quality acquisitions within the next two years to broaden its global portfolio and expand market reach.

This acquisition brings together significant operational synergies with Shopini’s e-commerce solutions and international network, and Lyve’s technology and logistics infrastructure in the region. The combination of Shopini’s first- and middle-mile services with Lyve’s solutions completes the entire logistics cycle - driving efficiencies, and greatly enhancing execution capabilities and customer reach for Lyve’s e-commerce clients.

Lyve continues to evolve, building a rich digitized ecosystem of complete, end-to-end solutions through all touchpoints – from order acquisition, to order management, payment, and delivery. With its market-leading cloud-based platforms and services, the company currently helps facilitate millions of orders every month on behalf of key global and regional brands across the e-commerce, food and beverage, grocery, and healthcare industries.

Through its investment strategy and next phase of growth, focusing on inorganic opportunities that complement the development of Lyve's regional digitized ecosystem, the company will continue to grow and maximize value for each of its portfolio companies, providing tailored support for every investment and working closely to align synergies to leverage its rich network.

Chief Investment Officer at Lyve, Nader Museitif, commented on the strategic investment: “We’re excited to have Shopini World join the Lyve ecosystem. We’re determined to continue building and expanding our offering in a way that meets our customers growth and digital transformation needs. Our investment strategy is designed to complement and accelerate our organic efforts and we are looking forward to announcing more partnerships in the near future.”

Chief Executive Officer of Shopini World, Rami Murad, said: “We are super excited to be recognized by a great organization like Lyve Global, for the top-notch parcel cross-borders technologies we have built and for the innovative solutions we provide to local and international e-commerce merchants based in USA, UK, Turkey, China, and the UAE. Our partnership with Lyve Global will definitely help us grow faster by enabling and complementing our cross-borders solutions into the ME and internationally as well.”

As the accelerated growth of digitization continues to disrupt the e-commerce landscape in the region, industry players are developing their overall strategies to establish a strong omnichannel presence and solutions to offer a seamless customer experience. Lyve’s evolving portfolio of digital technologies enables these companies to succeed in this ever-changing landscape.

About Lyve

Founded in 2016, Lyve is a B2B SaaS platform empowering businesses to digitize their customers’ journey from order to payment to delivery.

Through its ever-expanding portfolio of digital technologies, Lyve’s solutions empower businesses across multiple verticals to seamlessly manage logistic operations, optimize fleet schedule and tracking, provide powerful analytics, and enhance customer acquisition channels.

Based out of the UAE, Lyve operates from 20 countries around the world, offering its solutions to hundreds of clients and leading brands from the e-commerce, pharmaceutical, telecom, grocery and F&B industries.

For more information visit https://lyveglobal.com/en