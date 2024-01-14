Doha, Qatar: LYNK&CO, the global automotive company, represented in Qatar by Auto Class Cars, subsidiary of the Nasser bin Khaled Group, proudly received two prominent awards at the 2024 Qatar Car of the Year Awards, presented by Maqina.

The Lynk & Co 09 received the ‘Best Premium Mid-Size SUV’ while Lynk & Co 03+ won the ‘Best Compact Sedan’ award. The awards recognize the leading position of Lynk & Co in Qatar and has achieved remarkable growth and progress in record time, establishing itself as a premium brand poised to reshape the automotive sector.

The awards ceremony, which spotlighted outstanding vehicles in the categories of SUVs, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and sedans, unfolded at The Chedi hotel in Doha. The event featured a diverse array of vehicles from various brands competing for recognition in the vibrant Qatari automotive landscape.

Upon receiving the award, Frank Zauner, General Manager of Auto Class Cars—the authorized general distributor of Lynk & Co in Qatar—expressed, "Lynk & Co has swiftly established itself as a leader in Qatar, becoming the preferred choice among customers in record time. These two accolades underscore the brand's robustness and premium quality, aligning seamlessly with the preferences of the new generations. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the organizers for their dedicated efforts and eagerly anticipate achieving more milestones in the future."

Lynk & Co 03+

The Lynk & Co 03+ is the high-performance premium sedan from the global brand which is renowned as the championship car that contributed to Lynk & Co's three consecutive titles in the esteemed WTCR racing series, making it a pioneering work in the performance-oriented sport sedan category.

Leveraging world-class technologies including the cutting-edge Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the Lynk & Co 03+ is set to present Qatari consumers with a whole new realm of performance and driving pleasure.

For those seeking an extra dose of excitement, the 03+ takes everyday racing to the next level, with an exclusive “racing” drive mode and thanks to the Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Evo Turbo-charged engine, delivering up to 195kW and 380 Nm of torque. In the 03+, power is distributed to all four wheels, and it boasts a remarkable 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 5.7 seconds.

Lynk & Co 03+ has a golden Armor design. The “+” symbol represents a winner’s gene that highlights its uniqueness. With a wide body and low ride height, the sedan have a sleek and aerodynamic presence with sharp lines, a smooth roofline, and a rear spoiler that gives it a racing flair.

The Lynk & Co 03 interior design is a perfect blend of advanced technology and exquisite craftsmanship, with sleek lines and premium “Alcantara” materials. The car Integrates more than 20 advanced driving assistance functions, ensuring your safety when you are handling the BEAST.

It is equipped with advanced technologies that redefine the driving experience. The Advanced Driving Assistance System, supported by a 540° full-view system, ultrasonic, and millimeter-wave radars, are capable of offering over 20 intelligent drive assist functions, enhancing safety and comfort on the road. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, the cars provide efficient support for their smart systems.

Lynk & Co 09 Ultra

The Lynk & Co 09 Ultra is a luxury sports utility vehicle with 5 doors and a front-mounted powerplant which delivers its power through all four wheels.

Built on the advanced SPA architecture and standing as an iconic flagship of the brand, the 09 embodies the on-ward and up-ward spirit and automotive luxury. With its premium design, intelligent features, and versatile configurations, it blends effortlessly into your modern urban life. Whether for business or leisure, this inimitable companion will take your adventures to new heights.

The Lynk & Co 09 is distinguished with its elegant interior, where intuitive technology meets luxury design. With 09, you always travel in comfort and ease.

Thanks to the 12.8 inch full-color W-HUD, drivers can Keep their eyes on the road and get real-time information at a glance. Furthermore, the 12+6 inch Touchable Center Panel offers an immersive canvas of connectivity, convenience, and entertainment. The Starry-night Controls allows to embrace the tactile elegance of matte silver grainy electroplating at your touch.

With its Luxury Seating, enjoy the superior comfort with genuine NAPPA leather and built-in massage. The Overhead Lights illuminates your journey with the soft glow of the overhead reading light, creating a cozy space for your reading pleasure. The 14 Speakers BOSE Audio creates an astonishing sound and premium audio experience during the drive. The Premium etching technology creates unique “City in the Sky” and “Traces of Meteor” patterns for different models.

The Drive-E 2.0TD T5 Turbo Engine + BSG generates a power parameter of T5 Evo: 254Ps, 350 N·m, paired with 48V BSG System, achieving smooth start and responsive acceleration.

The 8-Speed Automatic Transmission secures smooth gear shifting and less hesitations. This means that the vehicle is featured by strong power output in low gears as well as economy and fuel saving in high gear.

The Lynk & Co 09 resembles the Multitude of Technology, one touch away. It Integrates 23 advanced driving assistance functions.