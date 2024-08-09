LWK + PARTNERS Elevates Leadership in KSA with New Director and Local Talent Investment

Riyadh: LWK + PARTNERS announces the promotion of Beth Bertiz to the position of MENA Operations Director. With her extensive experience and dedication to excellence, Beth is poised to lead our MENA Operations from our Saudi Arabia office to new heights.

Beth Bertiz has been an invaluable part of our team, bringing over 25 years of experience in the architecture and design industry. Her leadership and strategic experience have been instrumental in the success of our numerous studios in the region. Beth's ability to foster collaboration and drive innovation has set her apart as a leader. As the new MENA Operations Director, Beth will oversee all operations and continue to drive our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable architectural solutions serving our clients in the region and in the Kingdom ensuring utmost service and quality in projects delivery.

“We are delighted to have Beth step into this pivotal role,” said Kerem Cengiz, MENA Managing Director, LWK + PARTNERS. “Her expertise and leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to lead our MENA Operations from the Kingdom as we continue to expand our presence and impact in the region. We are confident that under her leadership, our studios will reach new heights.”

In addition to this exciting promotion, LWK + PARTNERS is proud to announce our ongoing investment in local Saudi talent. We have recently welcomed our first Saudi architect, Faris Alkhaldi, to our team. Faris brings a fresh perspective and deep understanding of the local culture and architectural landscape, further strengthening our commitment to nurturing and developing local expertise. His role will be crucial in ensuring that our projects reflect the unique heritage and aspirations of the Saudi people.

“Investing in local talent is a core part of our strategy in Saudi Arabia,” added Ivan Fu, CEO. “We believe in local talent, and we are committed to providing opportunities for growth and development. Faris Alkhaldi’s addition to our team marks an important milestone in our journey.”

This announcement comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is strengthening its trade relations with China, as highlighted by the recent discussions between the Saudi Commerce Minister and Chinese officials. The increased cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China is expected to bring new opportunities for growth and development in various sectors, including architecture and urban development. These enhanced trade relations are likely to foster a more dynamic and robust economic environment, paving the way for innovative projects and collaborations.

LWK + PARTNERS remains dedicated to contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering local talent and delivering world-class architectural projects. Our focus on sustainability, innovation, and cultural sensitivity ensures that we create spaces that are not only functional but also enriching and transformative. We are excited about the future and the continued growth of our presence in the Region.

Images credits: LWK + PARTNERS

LWK + PARTNERS Elevates Leadership in KSA with New Director and Local Talent Investment

About LWK + PARTNERS

LWK + PARTNERS is a leading international architecture and design practice. Its 850+ creative minds collaborate across a network of 11 offices around the globe delivering world-class solutions to the built environment. Its wide range of services include architecture, planning & urban design, interiors, landscape, heritage conservation, building information modelling (BIM), brand experience and lighting design. With over 38 years of growth, the practice has completed many outstanding projects across different sectors, such as mixed-use, commercial, residential, education, transit-oriented developments, and leisure and public facilities developments.

LWK + PARTNERS is a member of C Cheng Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 1486), the first listed architectural services provider in Hong Kong and mainland China. Strong synergies and unified capabilities within the group offer unique advantages for the practice to spread leading design power around the globe.

LWK + PARTNERS believes that great design has infinite possibilities and direct positive impact to people’s lives.

