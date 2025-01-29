The US-based cruelty-free luxury brand first opened in the UAE in 2023 and is now available in five outlets across the GCC, and offers shipping to customers throughout the Middle East.

Offering luxury without compromise, all niLuu pieces are made using vegan silk and sustainable and ethical practices

Following huge popularity in the Middle East over the past two years, niLuu, a PETA-approved vegan silk and cruelty-free luxury loungewear brand, has expanded its presence in the region with new concessions at The Edit, a concept store in Dubai; at the luxurious Rubaiyat Saudi Arabia in Riyadh and Jeddah; Harvey Nichols Doha; at a temporary pop up at Westerly Boutique in Riyadh from 1st February until the 31st May; and is now also offering shipping to its loyal customers across the Middle East from its online store.

Originally from Miami, Florida, niLuu now has a total of six concessions across the GCC (the brand has been present at Atlantis, the Palm Jumeirah and Galeries Lafayette in Downtown Dubai since 2023), and the first international locations beyond the United States, where niLuu is available at renowned retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

niLuu offers a range of elegant resort wear pieces, loungewear and sleepwear for women and men including kimonos, dresses, vegan silk shirts, pants, and sleep masks. These designs seamlessly blur the line between loungewear and outerwear, all while embodying Turkey's rich culture and spirit with bold and vibrant hues, eye-catching prints, and soft-brushed finish textiles. At the heart of the brand's ethos is a deep compassion for animals, drawing inspiration from the peace and harmony found in nature's flora and fauna. This inspiration is reflected in their coveted prints, diverse color palette, and varied textures.

Whilst focusing on meticulous and timeless construction, at the heart of the brand is a commitment to ethical, cruelty-free, sustainable environmental production and fair labour practices, from fair wages to workplace benefits and safe working conditions for everyone involved in the production process.

Each luxurious piece is hand-crafted from niLuu’s signature vegan silk, produced from Cupro, a luxurious, biodegradable yarn made in Japan. Approved by PETA, this innovative fabric means no silkworms are harmed and no animal proteins are used in its creation. Asahi Kasei, the producer of Cupro, boasts an impressive 99.8% reuse rate for production waste.

niLuu also works with ECOVERO™ fibers, certified by the EU Ecolabel, ensuring that they meet high environmental standards throughout their lifecycle. These fibers reduce water usage and carbon emissions by 50% compared to conventional viscose.

Each niLuu piece is crafted by Serra Serra, a female-owned atelier in Bursa, Turkey, which provides sustainable employment and fair wages to local women. The brand’s textile supplier, Turkish-based Ipeker, is renowned for its cruelty-free processes and low-impact dyeing methods, using less water and energy, and helping reduce the brand's carbon footprint.

Turkish-born Nilufer Bracco, niLuu founder and designer, launched her brand in Miami five years ago with a commitment to offering luxury without compromise and making choosing sustainable, luxury pieces as effortless as slipping on a silk robe. "Today's consumers are asking more from the brands that they buy and I set out to create timeless pieces that make the wearer feel beautiful, while contributing to a better world. Our vegan silk is just one way we are challenging the boundaries of luxury fashion and meeting the growing demand for luxury loungewear that doesn’t come at the planet’s expense.”

In addition to their environmental qualities, niLuu fabrics have qualities that are good for you. They have moisture control to help keep your skin and hair hydrated, and temperature controlling qualities to keep you cool along with being anti-static, machine washable, and breathable.

Nilufer continues, "The GCC market is very similar to Miami, with a comparable audience who appreciates high-quality, well-made clothing and stylish pieces suited to warm climates. Since launching in the UAE two years ago, we have received incredible interest and support, which has allowed us to expand further across the GCC. We are proud to serve a conscientious and thoughtful clientele in the region, where there is a genuine interest and appetite for luxury wear with a socially and environmentally ethical production process. I am excited for the future and the potential the Middle East holds for niluu."

To experience niLuu's stunning resortwear, visit their GCC locations or save on the carbon footprint and explore their eco-conscious collections online at niluu.com.