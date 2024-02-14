United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Group, a global luxury hotel company, proudly presents its Exclusive Collection of Suites and Villas, with immersive experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.

As the trend for multi-generational travel and the demand for private escapes continue to soar, Jumeirah Group stands at the forefront, offering discerning travellers an unparalleled experience of comfort, privacy, and personalised service. With meticulous attention to detail, each suite and villa has been thoughtfully crafted to embrace the unique culture, charm, and natural beauty of its destination, captivating guests from the moment they step inside. Whether seeking a chic urban retreat or a secluded beachside sanctuary, Jumeirah's Suites and Villas play host to moments that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Arabian hospitality at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Madinat Jumeirah’s most intimate resort, offers a collection of newly renovated summerhouses and private villas.

Nestled amidst serene waterways and lush gardens, and just a stroll from Jumeirah’s pristine beachfront, the summerhouses and villas have been reimagined to impress the most discerning guests. The Arabian-inspired aesthetic blends with contemporary design elements, striking a perfect balance between lavish heritage and modern tranquillity, crafting an ambiance of timeless elegance. Each summerhouse includes eight to ten bedrooms, a one-bedroom suite, majlis (a traditional Arabic space for creating conversations and spending quality time), and courtyard, providing guests with a spacious and intimate stay just steps away from the beach. The resort’s most exclusive collection of seven private villas, the Malakiya Villas, include the Royal Malakiya Villa – two floors of majestic luxury; the Malakiya Three-Bedroom Villa – a spacious and secluded haven; and the Malakiya Two-Bedroom Villa – a sleek space set in verdant serenity. Promising a sanctuary of tranquility, every villa comes with its own pool and private access via a dedicated abra station.

Both summerhouse and villa guests will be looked after by a dedicated butler, with complimentary drinks, refreshments, and small bites served daily at sundown in the private courtyards of the summerhouses or privacy of their Malakiya villas. Guests can also enjoy the full facilities of the Madinat Jumeirah resort, including access to more than 50 restaurants and bars, 2km private beachfront, Talise Spa, the KiDS Club, J Club and much more – all just a stroll or an abra ride away.

Royal bliss at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa, Manama, Bahrain

Nestled along the peaceful shores of Bahrain's south-west coast, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary luxury. The Royal Suite, a standout feature of this coastal retreat, offers two stately bedrooms with elegant marble ensuite bathrooms. Ideal for families or groups, the suite provides a serene escape with panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, creating the ideal spot to relax and unwind. During their stay, guests can take advantage of the secluded pristine beach, unlimited entry to the hotel’s five private temperature-controlled pools, the KiDS Club offering a diverse array of engaging activities, and full access to a host of wellness facilities at the renowned Talise Spa.

Suite splendour escapes at Capri Palace Jumeirah, Capri, Italy

A luxury retreat on the picturesque island of Capri in Italy, Capri Palace Jumeirah includes 18 exclusive suites, offering a unique blend of understated luxury and contemporary style with distinct themes and aesthetics. A homage to Gwyneth Paltrow, the two-bedroom Presidential Paltrow Sea Side Suite is a tasteful blend of Art Deco and contemporary elegance, with a private terrace, and pool. Spacious, striking and grand, the Capritouch Executive Suite Sea Side is a bright and modern space with modern furnishings and hand-crafted classic touches, offering endless views of the Bay of Naples that can be enjoyed from its private terrace and balcony, or even its spectacular bathtub.

Exclusive privileges await guests, with the opportunity to enjoy a romantic dinner on their private terrace or balcony, or even a ride in a private vintage car or boat trip to explore the beautiful island. They can also enjoy special extra touches of Italian hospitality, including sparkling wine and canapés, a 25-minute massage at the prestigious Capri Medical Spa, and a sunset aperitivo for two at either the Bar degli Artisti or Il Riccio Sea Lounge. Tailored to individual preferences, these signature experiences can be arranged through the dedicated reservation and concierge departments at concierge@capripalace.com or cpjreservations@jumeirah.com.

Panoramic perfection at Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa, Mallorca, Spain

Nestled in Mallorca's rugged cliffside landscape, Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa unveils its new signature suites and villas, each a symphony of elegance and comfort. The Lighthouse Suite, with its own private terrace, is a romantic haven for couples, offering panoramic vistas, and private jacuzzi on the terrace. Meanwhile, the Observatory Suite, with its own private terrace, offers a spacious 157 sqm retreat adorned with elegant touches, including a large balcony, cosy fireplace, mahogany desk, and stunning sea views. Tucked away in an exclusive corner, the Mar Blau Villa, with a private pool and terrace, showcases authentic Mediterranean charm with wooden floors, Mallorcan windows, and a spiral staircase leading to a private pool, accommodating up to four guests.

Adding a touch of luxury to the stay is the Signature Suite Dining Experience, offering a specially curated menu prepared by a personal chef in the privacy and comfort of the suite. Guests can sample a full three-course chef’s menu, alongside complimentary daily breakfast at Cap Roig Brasserie restaurant, access to Talise Spa, and complimentary transfers to Port Soller from the hotel.

A tropical paradise at Jumeirah Bali, Bali, Indonesia

Guests can experience the epitome of tropical luxury at Jumeirah Bali, where the all-villa resort offers a haven of tranquillity and calm with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Situated on the western Pecatu’s coastline, the Two-Bedroom Ocean Villa with private pool provides a serene retreat amidst lush native jungle with an expansive view of the horizon and is just steps away from the Dreamland Beach. Guests can unwind with a good book, take a refreshing dip in the private pool, or have a private butler serve refreshing beverages on the terrace, while the calming palette of the indoors offers a peaceful night's sleep accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.