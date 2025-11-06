The AI Data Power ETF enables investors to capitalize on the infrastructure driving the AI economy

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm, today announced the launch of the Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF (the “AI Data Power ETF”), marking the company’s 20th Exchange Traded Fund (“ETF”) and second thematic ETF within its Boreas range as it continues to expand its lineup of innovative investment solutions.

Lunate Capital Limited, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm licensed by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited, will act as the Investment Manager.

The launch represents the strengthening of Lunate’s public markets strategy to deliver a comprehensive range of investment products for institutional and individual investors. The AI Data Power ETF adds to Lunate’s growing selection of thematic ETFs, designed to offer the next generation of investors efficient and seamless access to the structural trends expected to define the future economy.

The AI Data Power ETF is the first UCITS ETF to invest in the companies developing and delivering both the infrastructure and the power and grid systems essential for the growth and advancement of the Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) economy. With the AI economy requiring ever-increasing amounts of data, computational power, and energy, demand for critical AI infrastructure is growing at an unprecedented rate, creating compelling investment opportunities. Investing in data centres, digital infrastructure, energy, and grids - the AI Data Power ETF provides unique access to the infrastructure powering the rapidly expanding AI economy. The ETF’s development and structuring were supported by Northwind, the exclusive advisor to Lunate Capital Limited on ETF strategy. The firm is led by Geir Espeskog and Christopher Vass.

The ETF, tracking the S&P Transatlantic AI-Related Data Center & Power Supply Infrastructure Index, is expected to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) on 25 November. It will hold the 35 companies best positioned to drive the greatest economic value from the theme globally, including Oracle, NextEra Energy, Siemens, ABB and Eaton Corp.

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “The launch of the AI Data Power ETF, the 20th in our suite, marks a significant milestone in our strategy and follows the successful debut of the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing ETF. This second thematic ETF expands our offering and addresses the growing demand from investors seeking access to the transformative themes shaping future economic value creation. It expands our thematic ETF offering as Lunate continues to focus on delivering innovative investment solutions.”

Geir Espeskog, Chief Executive Officer of Northwind, said: “The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is set to continue, with the technology positioned to play a transformative role across every sector of the economy. AI data centers are the factories of the digital age, and investment into AI and power infrastructure is projected to exceed $1 trillion* annually by 2030. This is driving transformational growth in the companies building, running, and powering the AI economy. We’re pleased to support Lunate in their first-to-market launch of an innovative theme.”

Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “The upcoming listing of our 18th ETF and second thematic ETF underscores ADX’s commitment to broadening investment choices and offering opportunities aligned with investor needs. This ETF provides access to industries driving the growth of artificial intelligence, spanning industrials, utilities, technology, and real estate, and features leading global names such as Google, Amazon, Oracle, ABB, and Broadcom. As demand for AI and its supporting infrastructure accelerates, we remain dedicated to enabling strategic exposure for investors while advancing Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s long-term vision and global leadership in AI.”

Investors can subscribe through six Authorized Participants as well as through the ADX eIPO portal from 10 to 14 November 2025. The fund will trade under the ticker AIPOWR on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and will carry a total expense ratio of 49 basis points.

About Lunate Lunate is an independent global investment firm with more than USD110 billion in AuM, headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With a core focus on private markets, we are also active across the broader asset management spectrum, working with a diverse client base that includes institutions, family offices and corporates.

As a leader in private market solutions, we leverage our scale, agility and access to top-tier partners to invest across multiple asset classes and geographies through our co-mingled funds, customized portfolios and SMAs, seeking to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for our clients. Lunate has also established Alterra, the world’s largest private climate investment vehicle and Axight, focused on mid-market opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Complementing its private markets platform, Lunate offers investors a range of conventional and thematic ETFs, defined benefit solutions through Ghaf Benefits, and wealth management services.

