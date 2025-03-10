Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its brand new centre in Tabuk’s new Industrial area. Set across an extensive 4500 sqm, it is Lumi’s largest service and maintenance centre in the Kingdom, as well as their first in the North, underscoring their commitment to enhance customer service through timely expansion.

Equipped to serve both cars and buses, the state-of-the-art new service and maintenance centre is fitted out to facilitate both B2B and B2C services. With the capacity to handle 30 vehicles daily, it further amplifies Lumi’s capabilities to scale up efficiency on the back of cutting-edge technology. The new opening takes Lumi’s total service centres in Saudi Arabia to four.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said; “Saudi Arabia’s dynamic growth trajectory calls for an agile and resilient land mobility sector to keep pace with the growing needs of the local economy. Lumi’s expansion strategy in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 has seen us enhancing our offerings to serve the requirements of a booming local sector. The opening of our new centre in Tabuk, is part of our long-term strategy to augment our operational excellence in the region and amplify our innovative offerings to our valued customers.”

Lumi’s state-of-the-art service and maintenance centres located in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar and now Tabuk is aimed at enhancing support to their ever-expanding customer base in the region. Other than routine maintenance work in line with Lumi’s commitment to provide a young reliable fleet of vehicles to ensure the safety and well-being of drivers, the new centre is also equipped to handle damaged vehicles.

With its fleet of over 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles spread across 41 locations in the Kingdom, Lumi offers convenient and seamless booking experience enhanced by efficient customer service built on technology, efficiency and scale. As one of Saudi Arabia’s leading car rental and leasing companies, with branches across 18 cities, they are well-equipped to meet the demands of the Kingdom’s growing population.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 41 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en